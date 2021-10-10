The Week Ahead: Q2 earnings, macro data likely to impact market

Indian shares made a comeback with benchmark indices gaining more than two percent last week led by IT, auto and select heavyweight stocks. The Nifty50 index registered a new record high as the IT gauge logged its best week in six months.

For the week, the 50-scrip benchmark gained 363.15 points or 2.1 percent to settle at a record 17,895.2, and the Sensex index added 1,293.5 points (2.2 percent) to 60,059.

ALSO READ

Dalal Street week ahead

Now all eyes will be on the first batch of corporate financial results as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kicked off the earnings season last week. Macroeconomic data such as inflation and factory output will also be in focus.

"The IT sector will be in key focus as they are scheduled to release earnings in the coming days... Globally, investors the US jobs data on their radar to determine the course of the global markets in the coming week," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Traders can expect rangebound action in the market in the four-session week. The Indian financial market will remain shut on Friday for the Dussehra holiday.

"IT stocks in India have been witnessing a strong uptrend over the past couple of weeks driven by expectations of a ramp-up in deals and strong hiring which might continue the growth momentum. Further, rupee depreciation has also played its part in keeping the IT stocks in the green," brokerage Samco said in a note.

Technical outlook

The 50-scrip index has managed to bounce from support at around 17,450 after forming a doji candle, according to Samco.

Although Nifty is still trading overbought, it hasn't seen any significant correction. Even major global indices have started finding support after a mild price and time correction, according to the brokerage.

"Traders are advised to maintain a bullish bias going ahead but should remain vigilant of any break of newly found support in global indices. Any break may trigger weakness in Nifty, which has support at 17,500 and resistance at 18,050," it said.

Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting October 11:

DOMESTIC CUES

Q2 Earnings

Infosys will report its earnings for the July-September period on Wednesday, and both Wipro and HCL Technologies the next day. HDFC Bank will post its results on Saturday. DMart will also release its Q2 numbers on the same day.

Mindtree, Cyient and Indiabulls Real Estate will also post their quarterly numbers during the week.

Macroeconomic Data

Data on industrial production in the country in August and consumer inflation in September will be out after market hours on Tuesday. Wholesale inflation data for September will be released during market hours on Thursday.

On Friday, industry body SIAM will release data by various automakers last month.

FII flow

Fund flow will be in focus as foreign p ortfolio investors (FPI) remain bullish on Indian equities. They have net purchased shares worth Rs 1,530 crore ($208 million ) so far this month. In the past two months, FPIs have brought in Rs 15,237 crore ($2.1 billion) into the Indian equity market, exchange data showed.

GLOBAL CUES

China's trade data for September is due on Wednesday.

US inflation data as well as minutes of the FOMC's last scheduled review are due on the same day.

CORPORATE ACTION