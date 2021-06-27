The week ahead: Nifty to head towards 16,000; key events that will guide the market

The Indian equity market ended higher last week with both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, gaining 1.1 percent each. The week gone by was an eventful one as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony, Reliance AGM and monthly expiry of derivative contracts kept volatility high.

Declining COVID-19 cases, easing of restrictions, a recent record surge in daily vaccinations and positive global cues helped both the indices post their fifth weekly gain in six weeks.

The Nifty ended a tad below the important level of 15,900 on Friday, largely supported by banking stocks. Analysts believe the move in banks would become a deciding factor going ahead, and a follow-up move in the coming sessions would definitely push Nifty towards the milestone of 16,000.

“The recovery in the global indices and favourable local cues are helping the index to sustain at the record highs but it still lacks decisiveness. To regain the momentum, banking should lead from here while index majors from other sectors like IT, auto and FMCG continue to provide the support on a rotational basis,” said However, Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

A decisive breakout above 15,900 would help Nifty to test the next milestone of the 16,000 mark soon, while it would find a cushion around 15,650 and 15,450 zone in case of a decline.

Meanwhile, earnings season for FY21 ended on a strong note with Nifty EPS growing at 14.2% YoY to Rs 539 – the highest since FY11, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“We expect earnings momentum to accelerate in FY22 as the pace of vaccination has picked up and the economy opens up further. Good monsoon so far also supported bullish sentiments. Hence we expect the long term trend of the equity market to remain positive. Near term direction of the market would be determined by commodity price led inflation and its impact on interest rates,” Khemka said.

Here are key things that will guide the market next week:

Listings:

Dodla Dairy and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) will make a debut on exchanges on June 28, Monday.

The initial public offering (IPO) Dodla Dairy was subscribed 45.62 times between June 16-18. The company raised Rs 520.17 crore through the issue which comprised a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 470.17 crore by existing selling shareholders.

The Rs 2,144-crore KIMS Hospitals public offer was also oversubscribed as the issue received bids 3.86 times the number of shares offered during June 16-18.

Allotment:

India Pesticides is likely to finalise the basis of allotment in the next week, after closing its public offering. The company’s IPO was open for subscription between June 23-25 and was subscribed 15 times.

Earnings

In the coming week, more than 1,700 BSE listed companies will declare their earnings for the quarter ended March 2021.

These include SpiceJet, Hindustan Aeronautics, Sunteck Realty, NBCC (India), Rail Vikas Nigam, Hindustan Motors, BF Utilities, Zee Learn, Suzlon Energy, Subros, Sintex Industries, Ruchi Soya Industries, Scooters India, Premier Explosives, MEP Infrastructure Developers, NALCO, A2Z Infra Engineering, GMDC, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, IFCI, among others.

June Auto sales:

Automobile companies will declare their monthly sales number for the month of June on July 1, Thursday.

“June auto sales numbers would give investors a fair idea around the revival of ground-level sentiment. However, it would be important to remember that markets have already started pricing in a strong rebound in volumes on expectations of pent-up April-May demand because of an accelerated inoculation drive, strong line-up of launches, lifetime low auto loan rates and a favourable monsoon,” said Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities.

Market Manufacturing PMI

Nikkei Markit Manufacturing PMI numbers will be announced on July 1.

Global

United States: Fed Barkins Speech, House Price Index on Tuesday; Initial Jobless Claims for June, Markit Manufacturing PMI Final June, ISM Manufacturing PMI June on Thursday; Non-Farm Payrolls June, Balance of Trade May, Unemployment Rate June on Friday.

Japan: Unemployment Rate May, Retail Sales May on Monday; Industrial Production on Tuesday, June Consumer Confidence, Housing Starts on Wednesday.

China: NBS Manufacturing and Non Manufacturing PMI June on Wednesday.

Eurozone: Consumer inflation Expectations June on Tuesday; Inflation Rate Flash June on Wednesday; Markit Manufacturing PMI Final June, Unemployment Rate May, ECB President Lagarde Speech on Thursday.