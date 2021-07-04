The Week Ahead: Nifty may face resistance at 15,900; Key events that will guide the market

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower in the week gone by after forming a new high early in the week. Both Nifty and Sensex fell around a percent each for the week dragged mainly by metals and banks.

While declining COVID-19 cases, easing of curbs and a surge in vaccinations have helped the indices hit record highs recently, they’ve struggled this week amid a lack of fresh domestic triggers. The midcap index rose for the second straight week, up half a percent.

On Friday session, the Sensex ended 166.07, or 0.32 percent, higher at 52,484.67, while the Nifty rose 42.20 points, or 0.27 percent, to settle at 15,722.20.

Experts believe that the market may continue to consolidate in the near term given the worry over the potential risk from Covid third wave and the commodity price led inflation and in absence of any fresh trigger.

“Nifty valuations at the current juncture is not inexpensive and demand consistent earnings delivery ahead. Any disappointment on the earnings front could weaken the overall positive sentiments. However, we expect the earnings momentum is to accelerate given the pickup in the pace of vaccination and the further opening of the economy. Good monsoon further supports bullish biasedness,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Technically, the Nifty50 index is finding strong demand around 15,600 levels and trading in line with other emerging market indices. Experts advise to maintain a cautiously bullish bias, while immediate resistance is now placed at 15,900.

“Advance decline ratio has improved and volume surge in the markets is awaited for the uprun to sustain/gain momentum. In the near term, 15,635 could be a support for Nifty while 15,772 could be a resistance. Over the next week, the band for Nifty could be 15,839-15,505,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Here are key things that will guide the market next week:

Listing:

The shares of India Pesticides will debut on exchanges on Monday. The issue from India Pesticides had tapped the markets with its fresh issue of Rs 100 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 700 crore and allotted shares at Rs 296. It had been subscribed 29.04 times as investors had bid for 56.07 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.93 crore shares.

IPO:

Clean Science and Technology and GR Infraprojects will launch their initial public offering (IPO) on July 7. The three-day IPOs of both companies will conclude on July 9. The bidding for anchor investors will open on July 6.

Clean Science and Technology’s price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 880-900 per share. The company plans to raise Rs 1,546.62 crore through the public issue which consists of a complete offer for sale by existing selling shareholders including promoters.

The Rs 963-crore public issue of GR Infraprojects will open at a price band of Rs 828-837 per share.

Earnings:

Tata Consultancy Services, Avenue Supermarts, Delta Corp, Alliance Integrated MetaliksSimplex Projects, Kwality, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Integrated Capital Services, Madhucon Projects, PTC Industries, among others will announce their June quarter results next week.

Composite and Services PMI: The Markit Composite PMI and Markit Services PMI (June) will be announced on July 5.

Annual General Meeting: Tata Power on July 5; Bank of Baroda on July 8

SAT: The Securities Appellate Tribunal will hear the matter on PNG Housing Finance-Carlyle deal.

Forex Reserves: Foreign Exchange Reserves data to be announced on July 8.

Global:

US: Markit Comp PMI Final (Jun), Markit Services PMI Final (Jun), Employment trends (Jun), ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (Jun) on July 6; FOMC Minutes on July 7; Initial Jobless Claims on July 8.

China: Caixin Services PMI & Caixin Composite PMI (Jun) on July 5; Foreign Exchange Reserves (June) on July 7; Inflation Rate YoY & MoM (June) and PPI YoY (June) on July 9.

Japan: Services PMI (Jun) on July 5; Foreign Exchange Reserves (June) on July 6;

Euro Area: ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos speech at the Banking Sector Industry Meeting of IESE Business School on July 5; IHS Markit Services & Composite PMI (Jun), Retail sales (May) on July 6; ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts on July 8.