    The Week Ahead: Key things that will guide traders on Dalal Street

    By Ankit Gohel | IST (Published)
    The gradual unlocking of the economy and an improved demand backdrop do offer bottom-up opportunities, while consistent earnings delivery versus expectations is critical for further market outperformance.

    The Indian equity market declined for the second consecutive week with both Sensex and Nifty down around 0.2 percent each. A slowing pace of vaccination in some states and a global spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 dented sentiment.
    Also, investors remain cautious ahead of the June quarter earnings season.
    Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks with the midcap index up 1 percent. Among sectors, while realty and metal gained the most, auto and PSU Bank were the top losing indices for the week.
    “The market faces headwinds from the advent of a possible third COVID wave, persistent inflation readings prompting a potential rate increase, and volatility around the US Fed taper talk. Current valuations, while not expensive, are not lucrative from a risk-reward perspective. Meanwhile, balance sheets and cash flows have improved in FY21 as corporates tightened costs and deleveraged,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
    Further, the gradual unlocking of the economy and an improved demand backdrop do offer bottom-up opportunities, while consistent earnings delivery versus expectations is critical for further outperformance, Khemka added.
    On the technical front, Nifty formed a Doji candle on a daily scale, while it made a Bearish candle on a weekly time frame. The Nifty index has got stuck in a wider range of 15,450 to 15,915 levels from the last 28 trading sessions and a decisive directional move is missing in absence of follow-up activities.
    According to analysts, the index now has to cross and hold above 15,750 zones to witness an up move towards 15,850 and 15,915 levels, while on the downside support exists at 15,600 and 15,500 levels.
    Going ahead, markets would take cues from earnings announcements and economic data i.e. IIP & CPI.
    “Besides, global cues and fluctuation in crude oil will also be closely monitored. Indications are in the favour that Nifty may consolidate further in the prevailing range so traders have no option but to maintain sector/stock specific approach while maintaining the positive bias till Nifty holds 15,450 zone,” said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.
    Here are key events that will guide the market next week:
    Earnings:
    Around 75 companies will announce their earnings for the quarter ended June 2021 in the coming week including IT majors such as Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, L&T Technology Service.
    HDFC Asset Management Company, Dodla Dairy, L&T Finance Holdings, HFCL, HMT, Steel Strips Wheels, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Deccan Health Care, Tata Metaliks, 5paisa Capital, Craftsman Automation, Hatsun Agro Product, Angel Broking, Aditya Birla Money, Cyient, Onward Technologies, Rollatainers, Tata Elxsi, Tata Steel Long Products, Den Networks, GNA Axles, Surana Solar, among others are also set to declare their earnings next week.
    Economic Data
    The industrial production and manufacturing production data for May along with CPI inflation for June will be released on Monday.
    The WPI inflation numbers will be announced on Wednesday.
    India's Balance of trade for the month of June will be released on Thursday.
    Deposit & bank loan growth for the week ended July 2, and foreign exchange reserves for the week ended July 9 will be released on Friday.
    IPOs
    The food delivery giant Zomato will launch its highly-awaited Rs 9,375-crore initial public offering (IPO) on July 14. The price band for the offer is Rs 72-76 per equity share.
    The IPO, which will close on July 16, comprises a fresh issue of Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore by Info Edge.
    Read here: Zomato IPO to open for subscription on July 14; price band at Rs 72-76
    The share allotment for GR Infraprojects and Clean Science & Technology IPOs will be finalised in the coming week, and their shares will get credited by next Friday.
    Global events
    United States:
    • Inflation data for June on Tuesday
    • MBA Mortgage Applications for week ended July 9 on Wednesday
    • Initial jobless claims for week ended July 10; Industrial Production for June, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Testimony on Thursday
    • Retail Sales for June on Friday
      • European Region
      • Industrial Production for May on Wednesday
      • Inflation for June on Friday
        • Japan
        • Machinery Orders for May; Machine Tool Orders for June on Monday
        • Industrial Production for May on Wednesday
        • Bank of Japan Interest Rate Decision on Friday
          • China
          • Q2CY21 GDP, Retail Sales & Industrial Production for June on Thursday
            Corporate Actions:
            Here are key corporate actions happening next week:
            COMPANY NAMEPURPOSEEX-DATE
            Dwarikesh Sugar Industries AGM/Dividend - Rs 1.25 Per Share12-Jul-21
            Rajratan Global Wire Dividend - Rs 8 Per Share12-Jul-21
            Alkyl Amines Chemicals AGM/Dividend - Rs 6 Per Share12-Jul-21
            Punjab & Sind Bank AGM12-Jul-21
            Rane (Madras) AGM12-Jul-21
            UCO Bank AGM12-Jul-21
            Artemis Medicare Services AGM12-Jul-21
            Polycab India AGM/Dividend - Rs 10 Per Share12-Jul-21
            Bosch AGM/Dividend - Rs 115 Per Share12-Jul-21
            Camlin Fine Sciences AGM12-Jul-21
            Megasoft Rights 2:312-Jul-21
            Seshasayee Paper and Boards AGM/Dividend - Rs 2.50 Per Share13-Jul-21
            Syngene International AGM13-Jul-21
            Salasar Techno Engineering Bonus 1:113-Jul-21
            Lakshmi Machine Works AGM/Dividend - Rs 10 Per Share13-Jul-21
            Persistent Systems AGM/Dividend - Rs 6 Per Share13-Jul-21
            Thirumalai Chemicals AGM/Dividend - Rs 2.20 Per Share13-Jul-21
            Mahindra EPC Irrigation AGM/Dividend - Rs 1.20 Per Share14-Jul-21
            Laxmi Organic Industries Dividend - Rs 0.50 Per Share14-Jul-21
            Moksh Ornaments Face Value Split (Sub-Division) - From Rs 10/- Per Share To Rs 2/- Per Share14-Jul-21
            UPL Dividend - Rs 10 Per Share14-Jul-21
            Zydus Wellness AGM/Dividend - Rs 5 Per Share14-Jul-21
            Wendt (India) AGMdividend - Rs 20 Per Share14-Jul-21
            Rane Engine Valve AGM14-Jul-21
            Bank of India AGM14-Jul-21
            The Tinplate Company of India AGM/Dividend - Rs 2 Per Share14-Jul-21
            IG Petrochemicals AGM/Dividend - Rs 7.50 Per Share15-Jul-21
            Sasken Technologies Dividend - Rs 15 Per Share15-Jul-21
            Tata Consultancy Services Interim Dividend15-Jul-21
            Escorts AGM/Dividend - Rs 5 Per Share/Special Dividend - Rs 2.50 Per Share15-Jul-21
            Coromandel International AGM/Dividend - Rs 6 Per Share15-Jul-21
            Cosmo Films AGM15-Jul-21
            Bharat Forge Dividend - Rs 2 Per Share15-Jul-21
            Mahindra & Mahindra AGM/Dividend - Rs 8.75 Per Share15-Jul-21
            Nucleus Software Exports AGM/Dividend - Rs 6 Per Share15-Jul-21
            Atul AGM/Dividend - Rs 20 Per Share15-Jul-21
            Dhanuka Agritech AGM/Dividend - Rs 2 Per Share15-Jul-21
            APL Apollo Tubes AGM15-Jul-21
            Maan Aluminium AGM15-Jul-21
            Apollo Tyres AGM/Dividend - Rs 3.50 Per Share15-Jul-21
            Newgen Software Technologies AGM/Dividend - Rs 3.50 Per Share15-Jul-21
            Balkrishna Paper Mills AGM15-Jul-21
            GOVERNMENT OF INDIA Interest Payment15-Jul-21
            Aarvi Encon Dividend - Rs 1.50 Per Share15-Jul-21
            Tasty Bite Eatables AGM/Dividend - Rs 2 Per Share15-Jul-21
            BIRLASOFT Dividend - Rs 2.50 Per Share15-Jul-21
            SMC Global Securities Dividend - Re 0.80 Per Share15-Jul-21
            ROUTE MOBILE Dividend - Rs 2 Per Share15-Jul-21
            Kirloskar Ferrous Industries AGM/Dividend - Rs 3 Per Share15-Jul-21
            DCM Nouvelle AGM15-Jul-21
            Tantia Constructions AGM16-Jul-21
            Oriental Aromatics AGM16-Jul-21
            Cera Sanitaryware Dividend - Rs 13 Per Share16-Jul-21
            Plastiblends India AGM16-Jul-21
            Rane Brake Lining AGM/Dividend - Rs 25 Per Share16-Jul-21
            VST Industries Dividend - Rs 114  Per Share16-Jul-21
            Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services AGM/Dividend - Rs 0.80 Per Share16-Jul-21
            Archidply Industries AGM16-Jul-21
            Punjab National Bank AGM16-Jul-21
            Sagar Cements Dividend - Rs 2.50 Per Share16-Jul-21
            Orient Bell AGM/Dividend - Rs 0.50 Per Share16-Jul-21
            Swelect Energy Systems AGM/Dividend - Rs 3 Per Share16-Jul-21
            Pressman Advertising AGM16-Jul-21
            Pressman Advertising Dividend - Re 1 Per Sh16-Jul-21
            Precision Camshafts AGM/Dividend - Re 1 Per Share16-Jul-21
            EIH Associated Hotels AGM16-Jul-21
