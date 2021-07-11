The Week Ahead: Key things that will guide traders on Dalal Street

The Indian equity market declined for the second consecutive week with both Sensex and Nifty down around 0.2 percent each. A slowing pace of vaccination in some states and a global spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 dented sentiment.

Also, investors remain cautious ahead of the June quarter earnings season.

Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks with the midcap index up 1 percent. Among sectors, while realty and metal gained the most, auto and PSU Bank were the top losing indices for the week.

“The market faces headwinds from the advent of a possible third COVID wave, persistent inflation readings prompting a potential rate increase, and volatility around the US Fed taper talk. Current valuations, while not expensive, are not lucrative from a risk-reward perspective. Meanwhile, balance sheets and cash flows have improved in FY21 as corporates tightened costs and deleveraged,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Further, the gradual unlocking of the economy and an improved demand backdrop do offer bottom-up opportunities, while consistent earnings delivery versus expectations is critical for further outperformance, Khemka added.

On the technical front, Nifty formed a Doji candle on a daily scale, while it made a Bearish candle on a weekly time frame. The Nifty index has got stuck in a wider range of 15,450 to 15,915 levels from the last 28 trading sessions and a decisive directional move is missing in absence of follow-up activities.

According to analysts, the index now has to cross and hold above 15,750 zones to witness an up move towards 15,850 and 15,915 levels, while on the downside support exists at 15,600 and 15,500 levels.

Going ahead, markets would take cues from earnings announcements and economic data i.e. IIP & CPI.

“Besides, global cues and fluctuation in crude oil will also be closely monitored. Indications are in the favour that Nifty may consolidate further in the prevailing range so traders have no option but to maintain sector/stock specific approach while maintaining the positive bias till Nifty holds 15,450 zone,” said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

Here are key events that will guide the market next week:

Earnings:

Around 75 companies will announce their earnings for the quarter ended June 2021 in the coming week including IT majors such as Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, L&T Technology Service.

HDFC Asset Management Company, Dodla Dairy, L&T Finance Holdings, HFCL, HMT, Steel Strips Wheels, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Deccan Health Care, Tata Metaliks, 5paisa Capital, Craftsman Automation, Hatsun Agro Product, Angel Broking, Aditya Birla Money, Cyient, Onward Technologies, Rollatainers, Tata Elxsi, Tata Steel Long Products, Den Networks, GNA Axles, Surana Solar, among others are also set to declare their earnings next week.

Economic Data

The industrial production and manufacturing production data for May along with CPI inflation for June will be released on Monday.

The WPI inflation numbers will be announced on Wednesday.

India's Balance of trade for the month of June will be released on Thursday.

Deposit & bank loan growth for the week ended July 2, and foreign exchange reserves for the week ended July 9 will be released on Friday.

IPOs

The food delivery giant Zomato will launch its highly-awaited Rs 9,375-crore initial public offering (IPO) on July 14. The price band for the offer is Rs 72-76 per equity share.

The IPO, which will close on July 16, comprises a fresh issue of Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore by Info Edge.

The share allotment for GR Infraprojects and Clean Science & Technology IPOs will be finalised in the coming week, and their shares will get credited by next Friday.

Global events

United States:

Inflation data for June on Tuesday

MBA Mortgage Applications for week ended July 9 on Wednesday

Initial jobless claims for week ended July 10; Industrial Production for June, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Testimony on Thursday

Retail Sales for June on Friday

European Region

Industrial Production for May on Wednesday

Inflation for June on Friday

Japan

Machinery Orders for May; Machine Tool Orders for June on Monday

Industrial Production for May on Wednesday

Bank of Japan Interest Rate Decision on Friday

China

Q2CY21 GDP, Retail Sales & Industrial Production for June on Thursday

Corporate Actions:

Here are key corporate actions happening next week: