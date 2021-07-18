The Week Ahead: Key events that will guide traders at Dalal Street next week

The Indian equity market snapped two weeks of losses to end higher last week, bucking the global trend. Both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty gained around 1.5 percent each in the week gone by amid broad-based buying across key sectors with banking, IT, and metal leading.

Broader markets also continued their stellar performance with the midcap and smallcap indices ending higher in the range of 1.4-2.3 percent, respectively.

"Markets resumed the uptrend and ended on a positive note, after spending nearly one and a half months in a range. Upbeat global sentiment finally ended the nervousness which was further boosted with the beginning of the earnings season and supportive macroeconomic data," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

The coming week is a holiday-shortened one and global cues and earnings announcements will continue to dictate the trend. Besides, COVID-related updates and the progress of the monsoon will remain the focus.

"Indications are in favor of a steady uptrend and we expect Nifty to trade within the 15,750-16,150 range. We reiterate our view that the performance of the banking pack would play a critical role in index regain momentum else the rise could be gradual. Since all the sectors are participating in the move, traders should maintain their focus on stock selection and continue with the “buy on dips” approach,” Mishra added.

On the technical front, Nifty made an attempt to hold the support level of 15,900 and a display of strength above 15,960 could only open the next upside levels of 16,100-16,200 in the short term. Any weakness below 15,850 is likely to trigger a broad-based downward correction in the market.

"While sustaining above 15,900 is the key factor from a short-term perspective, maintaining above this level is important for the market to gain momentum and extend the rally until 16,200. The momentum indicators like RSI and MACD to stay positive and market breadth to improve, further strengthening a short-term bullish outlook,” said Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research.

Here are key factors that will guide the traders in the coming week:

Earnings

ACC, HCL Technologies, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cements, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, ITC, Asian Paints, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, among other will declare their results next week.

Also, Indian Bank, Ceat, Gland Pharma, Havells India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Biocon, Hindustan Zinc, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, SBI Cards and Payment Services, United Spirits, Yes Bank, MCX India, among others will declare results in the coming week.

IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemical company Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem will remain open for two more days in the coming week. The Rs 500-crore IPO of the company has received a subscription of 4.5 times on the first day of bidding on July 16. The issue will close on July 20.

Listing

The shares of GR Infraprojects and specialty chemical company Clean Science & Technology will debut on the bourses on Monday, July 19. The public issue to GR Infraprojects and Clean Science, during July 7-9, were subscribed 102.58 times and 93.41 times, respectively.

Zomato Allotment

The IPO share allotment of Zomato is expected to take place in later part of the next week around July 22. The Rs 9,375-crore public issue of online food delivery giant was subscribed 38.25 times during July 14-16.

Global events:

United States

Housing Starts, Building Permits for June on July 20, Tuesday.

MBA Mortgage Applications for week ended July 16 on July 21, Wednesday.

Initial Jobless Claims for week ended July 17, Existing Home Sales for June on July 22, Thursday.

Markit Manufacturing Composite Services PMI Flash for July on July 23, Friday.

European Region

ECB Interest Rate Decision on July 22, Thursday.

Markit Manufacturing Composite Services PMI Flash for July on July 23, Friday.

Japan

Inflation for June on July 20, Tuesday.

Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes on July 21, Wednesday.

Corporate Action