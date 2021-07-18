The Week Ahead: Key events that will guide traders at Dalal Street next week

The Indian equity market snapped two weeks of losses to end higher last week, bucking the global trend. Both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty gained around 1.5 percent each in the week gone by amid broad-based buying across key sectors with banking, IT, and metal leading.
Broader markets also continued their stellar performance with the midcap and smallcap indices ending higher in the range of 1.4-2.3 percent, respectively.
"Markets resumed the uptrend and ended on a positive note, after spending nearly one and a half months in a range. Upbeat global sentiment finally ended the nervousness which was further boosted with the beginning of the earnings season and supportive macroeconomic data," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.
The coming week is a holiday-shortened one and global cues and earnings announcements will continue to dictate the trend. Besides, COVID-related updates and the progress of the monsoon will remain the focus.
"Indications are in favor of a steady uptrend and we expect Nifty to trade within the 15,750-16,150 range. We reiterate our view that the performance of the banking pack would play a critical role in index regain momentum else the rise could be gradual. Since all the sectors are participating in the move, traders should maintain their focus on stock selection and continue with the “buy on dips” approach,” Mishra added.
On the technical front, Nifty made an attempt to hold the support level of 15,900 and a display of strength above 15,960 could only open the next upside levels of 16,100-16,200 in the short term. Any weakness below 15,850 is likely to trigger a broad-based downward correction in the market.
"While sustaining above 15,900 is the key factor from a short-term perspective, maintaining above this level is important for the market to gain momentum and extend the rally until 16,200. The momentum indicators like RSI and MACD to stay positive and market breadth to improve, further strengthening a short-term bullish outlook,” said Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research.
Here are key factors that will guide the traders in the coming week:
Earnings
ACC, HCL Technologies, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cements, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, ITC, Asian Paints, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, among other will declare their results next week.
Also, Indian Bank, Ceat, Gland Pharma, Havells India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Biocon, Hindustan Zinc, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, SBI Cards and Payment Services, United Spirits, Yes Bank, MCX India, among others will declare results in the coming week.
IPO
The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemical company Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem will remain open for two more days in the coming week. The Rs 500-crore IPO of the company has received a subscription of 4.5 times on the first day of bidding on July 16. The issue will close on July 20.
Listing
The shares of GR Infraprojects and specialty chemical company Clean Science & Technology will debut on the bourses on Monday, July 19. The public issue to GR Infraprojects and Clean Science, during July 7-9, were subscribed 102.58 times and 93.41 times, respectively.
Zomato Allotment
The IPO share allotment of Zomato is expected to take place in later part of the next week around July 22. The Rs 9,375-crore public issue of online food delivery giant was subscribed 38.25 times during July 14-16.
Global events:
United States
European Region
Japan
Corporate Action
|COMPANY NAME
|PURPOSE
|EX-DATE
|NIIT
|Dividend - Rs 2.50 Per Share
|19-Jul-21
|HEG
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 3 Per Share
|19-Jul-21
|Tide Water Oil Company (India)
|Dividend - Rs 200 Per Share
|19-Jul-21
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 4.60 Per Share
|19-Jul-21
|IVP
|AGM/Dividend - Re 1 Per Share
|19-Jul-21
|Oriental Hotels
|AGM
|19-Jul-21
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 30 Per Share
|19-Jul-21
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 14 Per Share
|19-Jul-21
|Grindwell Norton
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 9.50 Per Share
|19-Jul-21
|Prakash Industries
|AGM
|19-Jul-21
|KEC International
|Dividend - Rs 4 Per Share
|19-Jul-21
|L&T Finance Holdings
|AGM
|19-Jul-21
|Abbott India
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 120 Per Share Special Dividend 155 Per Share
|19-Jul-21
|Banaras Beads
|AGM
|19-Jul-21
|Geojit Financial Services
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 2 Per Share
|19-Jul-21
|Mahindra Logistics
|Dividend - Rs 2.50 Per Share
|19-Jul-21
|Dollar Industries
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 2.40 Per Share
|19-Jul-21
|UTI Asset Management Company
|Dividend - Rs 17 Per Share
|19-Jul-21
|Jyothy Labs
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 4 Per Share
|20-Jul-21
|TCI Express
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 2 Per Share
|20-Jul-21
|The Great Eastern Shipping Company
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 9 Per Share
|20-Jul-21
|Blue Dart Express
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 15 Per Share
|20-Jul-21
|Kothari Petrochemicals
|AGM
|20-Jul-21
|Firstsource Solutions
|AGM
|20-Jul-21
|Shriram City Union Finance
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 13 Per Share
|20-Jul-21
|TCI Developers
|AGM
|20-Jul-21
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 7 Per Share
|20-Jul-21
|Deepak Nitrite
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 4.50 Per Share/ Special Dividend - Re 1 Per Share
|20-Jul-21
|SML Isuzu
|AGM
|20-Jul-21
|EIH
|AGM
|20-Jul-21
|Colgate Palmolive (India)
|AGM
|20-Jul-21
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|AGM
|20-Jul-21
|Sharda Cropchem
|Dividend - Rs 3 Per Share
|20-Jul-21
|Intellect Design Arena
|AGM
|20-Jul-21
|Tera Software
|AGM
|20-Jul-21
|Dr. Lal Path Labs Ltd.
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 8 Per Share
|20-Jul-21
|Hitech Corporation
|Dividend - Re 1 Per Share
|20-Jul-21
|Orient Electric
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 1.25 Per Share
|20-Jul-21
|Shoppers Stop
|AGM
|20-Jul-21
|Titan Company
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 4 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Tata Steel Long Products
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 5 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|ICRA
|Dividend - Rs 27 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Lyka Labs
|AGM
|22-Jul-21
|Aditya Birla Money
|AGM
|22-Jul-21
|Blue Star
|Dividend - Rs 4 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Carborundum Universal
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 1.50 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Venky's (India)
|Dividend - Rs 17 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Tata Metaliks
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 4 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Kabra Extrusion Technik
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 2.50 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Thermax
|Dividend - Rs 7 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Eimco Elecon (India)
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 5 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Heritage Foods
|AGMdividend - Rs 5 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|BASF India
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 5 Per Share/Special Dividend - Rs 5 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Kothari Sugars And Chemicals
|AGM
|22-Jul-21
|Quintegra Solutions
|AGM
|22-Jul-21
|Raymond
|AGM
|22-Jul-21
|Unichem Laboratories
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 4 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Elecon Engineering Company
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 0.40 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Astec LifeSciences
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 1.50 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Gangotri Textiles
|AGM
|22-Jul-21
|Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 0.70 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Hero MotoCorp
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 25 Per Share/ Special Dividend - Rs 10 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Morarjee Textiles
|AGM
|22-Jul-21
|HIL
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 25 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Indiabulls Housing Finance
|AGM
|22-Jul-21
|Agri-Tech (India)
|AGM
|22-Jul-21
|Hatsun Agro Product
|Interim Dividend
|22-Jul-21
|Techindia Nirman
|AGM
|22-Jul-21
|PDS Multinational Fashions
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 15.75 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Menon Bearings
|AGM
|22-Jul-21
|Bhageria Industries
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 3.50 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Mtar Technologies
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 3 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|Dividend - Rs 0.80 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|SHREE CEMENT
|Dividend - Rs 60 Per Share
|22-Jul-21
|Elgi Equipments
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 0.80 Per Share
|23-Jul-21
|Wockhardt
|AGM
|23-Jul-21
|Karur Vysya Bank
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 0.50 Per Share
|23-Jul-21
|Tech Mahindra
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 15 Per Share Special Dividend 15 Per Share
|23-Jul-21
|Angel Broking
|Interim Dividend
|23-Jul-21
|GOVERNMENT OF INDIA
|Interest Payment
|23-Jul-21
|GOVERNMENT OF INDIA
|Interest Payment
|23-Jul-21
|Shankara Building Products
|AGM
|23-Jul-21
|Patel Integrated Logistics
|AGM/Dividend - Rs 0.10 Per Share
|23-Jul-21