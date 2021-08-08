The Week Ahead: Key events that will guide Dalal Street investors next week

The Indian equity market snapped two weeks of losses with the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gaining three percent in the week gone by. The banking index, Nifty Bank, also ended nearly 4 percent, while the Midcap index was up less than one percent last week.

All the sectoral indices recorded gains in the week gone by with the IT and private banks helping Sensex and Nifty break a series of records.

Sensex and Nifty hit lifetime highs of 54,717.24 and 16,349.45, respectively, during the week.

The key event during the week was the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bi-monthly policy. The central bank maintained the status quo on policy rates as was widely expected and continued with its efforts to support economic growth through its accommodative stance.

RBI maintained its FY22 GDP forecast at 9.5 percent, however, it revised the retail inflation forecast to 5.7 percent from its earlier projection of 5.1 percent.

The June quarter corporate earnings season has been in line to better than expectations so far. The primary market continues to remain in action with four IPOs lined up next week.

“We expect the positive momentum in the market to continue on account of strong domestic economic data, impressive quarterly results and unlocking in various states,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

On the technical front, analysts say Nifty came out of its trading range and formed a Bullish candle on a weekly scale which bodes well for the bulls to start the next leg of the rally.

Experts are of the view that the index may test 16,400-16,500 levels going ahead while 16,000-15,950 will act as a key support on the downside.

“Although the upward trend has just resumed after a long consolidation, we would advise short term traders to start lightening up positions if Nifty reaches the mentioned levels in coming days. Because prices have now started moving far away from some key moving averages on the Quarterly time frame charts,” said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking.

We are not at all advised to go against the current trend, but at least taking some money off the table on existing positions is always a good ploy, he added.

In the coming week, investors will focus on the key macroeconomic data and ongoing corporate results. The primary market will also remain in action.

“Although the market sentiment is expected to remain buoyant, specifics on important economic indicators ranging from India Industrial numbers to inflation rate and manufacturing production will keep markets on their feet. It is highly likely that some of these expectations would be priced in however any miss on this front could mellow down the optimism,” said Nirali Shah, Head of equity research, Samco Securities.

In a bull market like this, investors are advised to seek out fundamentally resilient stocks and resist the urge to invest in fancy fast-moving stocks, Shah added.

Here are key events that investors at Dalal Street will focus on next week:

Earnings

Prominent names such as Tata Steel, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Lupin, Grasim Industries, Power Grid Corporation of India, Coal India, Shree Cement, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Eicher Motors, Oil India and Jindal Steel & Power will announce their quarterly earnings in the upcoming week.

Zomato, Burger King India Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Clean Science and Technology, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Computer Age Management Services, Heranba Industries, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, will also declare their results next week.

Some other companies include Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Bharat Forge, Cadila Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Indraprastha Gas, Manappuram Finance, Motherson Sumi Systems, Bata India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Astrazeneca Pharma, MRF, Satin Creditcare Network, Ashoka Buildcon, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Capacite Infraprojects.

Godrej Agrovet, Infibeam Avenues, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Prestige Estates Projects, Reliance Infrastructure, Siemens, Trent, Aster DM Healthcare, Bajaj Electricals, CreditAccess Grameen, Cummins India, Equitas Holdings, IDFC, India Cements, Pidilite Industries, Dish TV, Engineers India, IRCTC, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Minda Corporation, Natco Pharma, NMDC, Power Finance Corporation.

RailTel Corporation of India, RITES, Ujjivan Financial Services, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bharat Dynamics, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, NBCC (India), NHPC, Sun TV Network, Westlife Development, Sobha, and Spandana Sphoorty Financial are some other companies that will release their quarterly earnings next week.

IPO

Four initial public offerings (IPO) will open for subscription next week. Cement manufacturer Nuvoco Corporation and multi-channel auto platform provider CarTrade Tech will open their IPOs during August 9-11.

Nuvoco Corporation plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore via the public offer, while the size of CarTrade Tech IPO is Rs 2,998.51 crore.

The Rs 2,780-crore IPO of Aptus Value Housing Finance India and Rs 3,850-crore IPO of Chemplast Sanmar will open for public subscription during August 10-12.

Listing

Forging company automotive components manufacturer Rolex Rings will list its shares on the bourses on Monday, August 9. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 900 per share.

The IPO of Rolex Rings was subscribed 130.44 times during July 28-30 as investors bid for 74.16 crore equity shares against offer size of 56.85 lakh equity shares.

Economic Data

India’s industrial production for June and CPI inflation for August will be released on August 12, Thursday.

Deposit and bank loan growth and foreign exchange reserves for the week ended August 6 will be announced on August 13, Friday.

Global cues

United States

JOLTs Job Openings for June on Monday, August 9.

Q2 Nonfarm Productivity Preliminary on Tuesday, August 10.

MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended August 6, Inflation for July on Wednesday, August 11.

Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 7 on Thursday, August 12.

Import, export prices for July on Friday, August 13.

European Region

Industrial Production for June on Thursday, August 12.

Japan: Machine Tool Orders for July on Wednesday, August 11.

China:

CPI, PPI for July on Monday, August 9.

Vehicle Sales for July on Wednesday, August 11.

Others:

OPEC monthly oil market report and IEA Oil market report on Thursday, August 12.

Corporate Actions