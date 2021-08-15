The Week Ahead: Key events that will guide Dalal Street investors next week

The Indian equity market ended higher in the week gone by, registering the second consecutive week of gains, helped by upbeat global and domestic cues along with strong foreign capital inflows.

For the week, the S&P BSE Sensex index gained 1,159.57 points, or 2.12 percent, to end at 55,437.29 and the 50-scrip Nifty jumped 290.90 points, or 1.79 percent, to close at 16,529.10. Both the benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, hit their fresh record high levels of 55,487.79 and 16,543.60, on August 13.

The broader markets, however, underperformed the frontline indices as the Nifty Midcap100 fell 1.24 percent and Nifty Smallcap100 declined 2.20 percent last week.

The upcoming week is a holiday-shortened one and market participants will eye WPI inflation data and the news of further unlocking by the states and pace of vaccination drive.

Also Read:

Analysts believe the positive momentum in the market to continue led by upbeat global sentiment and supportive domestic cues amid the fear of a third COVID wave.

“Equity market is likely to continue with its strong positive momentum as the economic activities are expected to further pick up pace with the lockdown measures getting relaxed. The result season is now largely over with corporate earnings being in-line to better than expectations,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Going ahead, Khemka expects corporate earnings to improve further as the economy opens up and improving vaccination trends. He estimates Nifty EPS for FY22E/FY23E at Rs 725/Rs 862 which implies growth of 35 percent/19 percent respectively.

“Market has been witnessing a rotation from mid to large caps – a phenomenon we believe could continue as well in the near term given the sharp outperformance of the broader market in the last 18 months. In terms of sectors we remain positive on IT, Metals, Cement, select BFSI, Consumer, Auto, and Healthcare space,” he added.

Here are key that will investors will focus on in the coming week:

Listings

Devyani International, Windlas Biotech, Krsnaa Diagnostics and Exxaro Tiles will make their debut on exchanges Monday, August 16.

All four companies had launched their initial public offerings (IPO) during August 4-6, 2021.

Further, CarTrade Tech and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are likely to list on Friday.

The IPO of Pizza Hut and KFC operator Devyani International received 116.71 times subscription, while that of Windlas Biotech got 22.47 times subscription. Krsnaa Diagnostics and Exxaro Tiles’ IPO witnessed a subscription of 64.40 times and 22.68 times subscription.

Economic Data

The WPI inflation data will be released on Monday.

Foreign exchange reserves for the week ended August 13 is scheduled to be released on Friday. Meanwhile, India’s foreign exchange reserves jumped by $889 million to a record high of $621.46 billion in the week ended August 6.

FII Flow

The foreign institutional investors (FII) have turned net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,495.24 crore in the month of August so far. The FIIs net bought equity shares worth Rs Rs 879.2 crore in the last week.

Meanwhile, this was the sixth consecutive month of buying for domestic institutional investors (DII) as they bought Rs 1,533.22 crore worth of shares during August. The DIIs net bought Rs 636.38 crore worth of equity shares in the week gone by.

Technical View

On the technical front, Nifty formed a strong Bullish candle on a daily and weekly time frame, which indicates an upside breakout of the small narrow range of the last few sessions. Experts believe this is a positive indication and the upside momentum is likely to continue in the next session.

However, after a couple of sessions of upmove, the market could possibly shift into another round of range movement in the near term.

“The near term trend of Nifty continues to be positive and the present upside breakout of narrow range could signal more upside for the short term. Having reached our initial upside target of 16,500 levels on Friday, the Nifty is now expected to head towards the next upside target of around 16,800-17,000 levels in few weeks. Immediate support is placed at 16,380 levels,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Global Cues

United States:

Retail Sales & Industrial Production for July on Tuesday, August 27.

FOMC Minutes, MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended August 13. Housing Starts & Building Permits for July on Wednesday, August 18.

Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 14 on Thursday, August 19.

European Region:

Q2CY21 GDP’s second estimates on Tuesday, August 17.

July Inflation data on Wednesday, August 18.

Japan

Q2CY21 GDP Growth Rate Preliminary, Industrial Production for June on Monday, August 16.

Machinery Orders for June on Wednesday, August 18.

July Inflation data on Friday, August 20.

China

Industrial Production & Retail Sales for July on Monday, August 16.

Corporate Actions