The Week Ahead: Key events that will guide Dalal Street investors next week

The Indian equity market ended lower the week gone by as the concerns over the global economic recovery due to the rise in Delta variant of coronavirus weighed on sentiment. Both Nifty and Sensex lost over 0.3 percent, and the mid-cap index ended a percent lower.

Additionally, the beginning of earnings season has also not been very encouraging so far, thus adding to the pressure.

The volatility in the market is expected to remain high going ahead due to the scheduled derivatives expiry of July month contracts.

Also Read:

Besides, the earnings season would also pick up the pace with many Nifty heavyweights to declare their June quarter results next week. Hence, stock-specific actions will be seen.

Meanwhile, the update on the global COVID situation and the US Federal meeting outcome will also remain in focus.

On the technical front, Nifty closed above the crucial 15,800 level holding which, can lead to further upward move on the index.

“Nifty formed a Doji on Daily scale while a Bullish Hammer sort of candle on the weekly scale which indicates that declines are being bought but follow up is missing at higher zones. Now, it has to hold above 15,800 zones to witness an up move towards 15,962 and 16,000 levels while on the downside support exists at 15,750 and 15,700 levels,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Here are key events that will guide the market next week:

Earnings:

More than 380 companies will declare their quarterly earnings next week. These include Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Britannia Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, UPL, DLF are among others.

IPO

The Rs 1,513.60-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Glenmark Life Sciences, the developer and manufacturer of commoditized active pharmaceutical ingredients in chronic therapeutic areas, will open on July 27 and close on July 29. The price band is fixed at Rs 695-720 per share.

Forging company Rolex Rings will open its IPO for subscription on July 28. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 56 crore and an offer for sale of up to 75 lakh equity shares by Rivendell PE LLC. The issue will close on July 30. The company will announce the price band and further details on Monday, July 26.

Listing

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem will list it shares on the exchanges around July 29. The Rs 500-crore IPO of the specialty chemicals company witnessed a stellar subscription of 180.36 times during July 16-20.

FOMC Meeting

The meeting of the US Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled for July 27-28. The Fed is expected to maintain its funds rate at 0.00-0.25 percent levels for a longer time. However, its commentary regarding the tapering of bond purchases will be keenly watched.

Global cues:

United States:

New Home Sales for June on July 26, Monday.

Durable Goods Orders for June, House Price Index for May on July 27, Tuesday.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate decision, MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended July 23 on Wednesday, July 28.

Fed Press Conference, Q2FY22 GDP, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 24, Pending Home Sales on July 29, Thursday.

Personal Spending for June on Friday, July 30.

European Region:

Economic, Industrial & Services Sentiment for July on Thursday, July 29.

Q2CY21 GDP Flash, Inflation Rate Flash for July on Friday, July 30.

Japan

Jibun Bank Manufacturing, Services & Composite PMI Flash for July on Monday, July 26.

Industrial Production (Preliminary), Retail Sales, Housing Starts, Construction, Construction Orders for June on Friday, July 30.

Corporate Events: