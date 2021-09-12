The Week Ahead: Inflation, IPO, macro data, among key factors that will guide Dalal Street investors

The Indian equity market registered marginal gains in the holiday-shortened week ended September 9, witnessing consolidation after a sharp 3.5 percent surge seen in the previous week. Lack of fresh domestic triggers and subdued global cues resulted in a tepid action in the market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 175.12 points to close at 58,305.07, and the 50-share benchmark index Nifty50 climbed 45.65 points to 17,369.25. However, the broader markets remained buoyant for the week, as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped more than a percent each.

A mixed trend was seen on the sectoral front as pharma and banking ended with losses, while metal, FMCG, and telecom gained during the week gone by.

“Nifty has been holding strong despite overbought positions however indications are in the favor of further consolidation or some profit-taking ahead,” said Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking.

According to him, on the higher side, 17,500 would continue to act as a hurdle while 17,250-17,050 zone will provide support in case of any dip.

"We thus recommend maintaining extra caution and preferring hedged positions, especially for the leveraged trades. Among the sectors, we feel the performance of banking and auto would be critical as others have already been making a consistent contribution in the up move,” Mishra added.

Investors will focus on macroeconomic data, global cues and the pace of vaccination going ahead.

Here are key factors and events that Dalal Street investors will focus on in the upcoming week:

CPI/WPI Inflation

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data will be released on Monday, September 13, while the WPI inflation data is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14.

Economists expect the retail inflation to remain around 5.5 percent for August on the back of high global commodity prices.

Balance of Trade data, Forex reserves

The balance of trade data for August will be announced on Wednesday, September 15. The country’s foreign exchange reserves for the week ended September 10 will be released on Friday, September 17.

IPO

The Rs 1,283-crore initial public offering of auto-component maker Sansera Engineering will open for public subscription on September 14 and close on September 16.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 734-744 per equity share. The public issue is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 1,72,44,328 equity shares by existing selling shareholders.

Listing

The shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre and Ami Organics will make their debuts on the stock exchanges on September 14, Tuesday.

Their public issues closed for subscription on September 3. The final prices for the offers are likely to be fixed at Rs 531 per equity share and Rs 610 per share, respectively.

The IPO of diagnostic chain Vijaya Diagnostic Centre was subscribed 4.54 times, while that of specialty chemical company Ami Organics saw 64.54 times subscription.

FII/DII Flow

The foreign institutional investors (FII) turned net sellers in the week gone by as they net sold shares worth Rs 1,113.88 crore in the Indian market.

The domestic institutional investors (DII) were net buyers during the week, to the tune of Rs 1,115.55 crore worth of shares.

Technical View

A reasonable positive candle was formed on the daily chart, which indicates a continuation of range-bound action in the market. There was no sharp weakness on the day of the weekly F&O expiry of Thursday and sustainable buying has emerged towards the end.

“This could signal chances of an upside bounce in the coming sessions,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Nifty on the weekly chart formed a small negative candle with minor upper and lower shadow on Thursday. Technically, Shetti believes this formation indicates a spinning top type candle pattern at the new highs.

He is of the view that the market could now shift into a broader high low range of around 17,600-17,200 levels by next week.

“The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be range-bound. Having recovered in the latter part of Thursday, there is a possibility of an upside bounce in the next early part of next week before encountering another resistance around 17,500-17,600 levels. Immediate support is placed at 17,200,” added Shetti.

Global Cues

United States:

Inflation for August on Tuesday, September 14.

MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended September 10; Industrial Production for August on Wednesday, September 15.

Retail Sales for August; Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended September 11 on Thursday, September 16.

European Region

Industrial Production for July on Wednesday, September 15.

Inflation for August; Construction Output for July on Friday, September 17.

Japan

Industrial Production for July on Tuesday, September 14.

Machinery Orders for July on Wednesday, September 15.

China

Retail Sales & Industrial Production for August on Wednesday, September 15.

