The Week Ahead: GDP data, auto sales, COVID variant likely to impact market

Macroeconomic data, auto sales and global cues will be in focus on Dalal Street this week, after a new COVID variant rattled the financial markets the world over. News flow related to COVID variant Omicron will be tracked closely, after Friday's global sell-off which pulled Sensex and Nifty50 nearly three percent lower each.
Both headline indices plunged more than four percent last week, dragged by losses across financial, automobile and consumer stocks. For the week ended November 26, Sensex and Nifty50 tumbled 4.2 percent each. The Nifty50 index lost 738.4 points and the 30-scrip gauge 2,528.9 points.
Broader markets also fell, with the midcap and smallcap indices finishing the week 4.3 percent and 2.4 percent lower respectively.
Dalal Street week ahead
The market will eye data on India's GDP to assess the pace of recovery from the pandemic, especially after the news of the detection of a new variant has spooked financial markets globally. Auto sales will be in the spotlight as manufacturers report their monthly numbers.
Private surveys on manufacturing and services activity in the country will also be on investors' radar.
The winter session of Parliament, which begins on November 29, is set to have as many as 26 Bills introduced, including the Cryptocurrency Bill.
Globally, news on the new COVID variant, Omicron, will be tracked.
"Dalal Street will look towards macros for hints to move the needle in broader markets. Inflation being a key factor will be at the centre of all news in the next two weeks since the RBI's policy review is scheduled in December. A slew of listing flops in IPOs in the coming weeks could also indicate the slow drying up of liquidity from the markets in general," said Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.
Technical outlook
The Nifty50 has slid below critical support at its 100-day moving average, which has opened the door for further weakness towards next important support at 16,700-16,400 levels, according to Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.
"On the upside, there are multiple resistances in the 17,100-17,400 band, with critical supply in the 17,100-17,400 area... Bank Nifty is underperforming and witnessing a vertical fall, however it is trading near critical support at its 200-day moving average, currently placed at around 35,700, below which, it is vulnerable for a further sell-off towards 34,800/34,000 levels. The 36,700-37,000 zone will act as strong resistance," he said.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting November 22:
DOMESTIC CUES
Macroeconomic data
Official data on India's GDP will be released after market hours on Tuesday, November 30. Separate data on eight core sectors will also be released on the same day.
Manufacturing, services PMI
A private survey on manufacturing the the country is due for a release on December 1. A separate survey, on services activity, will be out on December 3.
Auto sales
Automobile makers will start to report their monthly sales data from Wednesday, December 1.
FII flow
Foreign fund flow will be in focus once again. Last week, foreign institutional investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 12,650.6 crore ($1.7 billion), after making net purchases of Rs 18,745.2 crore ($2.5 billion) in the previous week.
IPO corner
Tega Industries' initial public offer (IPO) to raise Rs 606 crore will open on December 1 and close on December 3.
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company's IPO worth Rs 7,074 crore will be available for bidding between November 30 and December 2.
Go Fashion shares are likely to be listed on stock exchanges on November 30.
Corporate action
|Security name
|Ex date
|Purpose
|Record date
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|29-Nov-21
|Bonus issue 1:5
|30-Nov-21
|Kothari Industrial Corp
|29-Nov-21
|EGM
|-
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|30-Nov-21
|Final dividend Rs 0.44
|-
|Sheetal Diamonds
|1-Dec-21
|EGM
|-
|Tiger Logistics
|1-Dec-21
|Interim dividend Rs 1
|2-Dec-21
|Apollo Pipes
|2-Dec-21
|Bonus issue 2:1
|4-Dec-21
|Bajaj Steel Industries
|2-Dec-21
|Final dividend Rs 3
|-
|Gratex Industries
|2-Dec-21
|EGM
|-
|NCL Research & Financial Services
|2-Dec-21
|Bonus issue 1:1
|3-Dec-21
|NCL Research & Financial services
|2-Dec-21
|Stock split from Rs 2 to Rs 1
|3-Dec-21
|Nova Publications India Ltd
|2-Dec-21
|EGM
|-
|Indian Energy Exchange
|3-Dec-21
|Bonus issue 2:1
|6-Dec-21
GLOBAL CUES
United States
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak on Tuesday, November 30. Speeches by other US central bank officials are also slated for this week.
The Fed will release its Beige Book report on Thursday. The report, containing a summary of economic conditions, is released eight times a year.
Data on employment in the world's largest economy is due on Friday.
Asia
A private survey on manufacturing in China is due for a release on November 30.
Data on retail sales in Japan are due on November 29. Data on unemployment, industrial production and housing in the country are due the next day.
Europe
Surveys on manufacturing and services in the UK are due to be out on Tuesday.
Bank of England (BoE) Member Michael Saunders is due to speak on Friday.