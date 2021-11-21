The Week Ahead: Fund flow, F&O expiry, global cues likely to impact market

Fund flow, derivatives expiry and global cues are likely to be in focus on Dalal Street this week, after equity benchmarks suffered a weekly loss after two back-to-back weekly gains. Manufacturing and services data from major economies will also be in the spotlight.
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 tumbled nearly two percent last week amid selling pressure in metal, oil & gas and financial spaces, especially PSU banking names. Broader markets also weakened, further hurting investors' sentiment.
For the four-session trading week on account of a public holiday on Friday, the Nifty50 lost 338 points or 1.9 percent to give up the 17,800 mark, and the Sensex shed 1,050.7 points or 1.7 percent to settle near 59,650.
Dalal Street week ahead
Volatility is likely to remain high this week due to the expiry of November futures & options contracts, said Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking. The expiry is due on Thursday, November 25.
"Focus would largely remain on the global markets for cues in absence of any major event on the domestic front," he said.
Technical outlook
Headline indices may not be able to sustain higher levels given that the breadth is weak, according to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.
"The Nifty50 index is now trading around crucial support at 17,700, and the Bank Nifty around support at the rising trend line. We suggest traders to maintain a mildly bearish to neutral outlook to position trades. A break below 17,700 may lead the benchmark to test 17,500 levels," she said.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting November 22:
DOMESTIC CUES
FII flow
Foreign institutional investors net purchased Indian equities worth Rs 18,745.2 crore ($2.5 billion) during the week. Earlier this month, they had net offloaded equities worth Rs 4,694.1 crore ($629.2 million).
Macroeconomic data
Data on India's foreign exchange reserves in November will be released on Friday.
IPO corner
Latent View Analytics and Tarsons Products will list their shares on BSE and NSE.
Corporate action
|Security Name
|Ex Date
|Purpose
|Record Date
|Ester Industries
|22-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 1.4
|23-Nov-21
|Gabriel India
|22-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 0.55
|23-Nov-21
|Glenmark Life Sciences
|22-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 10.5
|23-Nov-21
|IPCA Labs
|22-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 8
|23-Nov-21
|IRCON International
|22-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 0.7
|23-Nov-21
|Jamna Auto Industries
|22-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 0.5
|23-Nov-21
|MSTC
|22-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 2.0000
|23-Nov-21
|ONGC
|22-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 5.5
|23-Nov-21
|Premco Global
|22-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 4
|23-Nov-21
|Quess Corp
|22-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 4
|23-Nov-21
|Tide Water Oil
|22-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 20
|23-Nov-21
|Computer Age Management Services
|23-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 9.5
|24-Nov-21
|Cochin Shipyard
|23-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 6
|24-Nov-21
|Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
|23-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 14
|24-Nov-21
|Likhitha Infrastructure
|23-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 1.5
|24-Nov-21
|Natco Pharma
|23-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 0.5
|24-Nov-21
|OIL India
|23-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 3.5
|24-Nov-21
|Rama Phosphates
|23-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 1.2
|24-Nov-21
|Super Fine Knitters
|23-Nov-21
|EGM
|-
|Amara Raja
|24-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 4
|25-Nov-21
|Crisil
|24-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 9
|25-Nov-21
|G M Polyplast
|24-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 1
|25-Nov-21
|Gujarat Pipavav
|24-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 1.6
|25-Nov-21
|Granules
|24-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 0.25
|25-Nov-21
|Gujarat Themis Biosyn
|24-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 2
|25-Nov-21
|Gujarat Themis Biosyn
|24-Nov-21
|Special Dividend Rs 5
|25-Nov-21
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|24-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 10
|25-Nov-21
|Manappuram Finance
|24-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 0.75
|25-Nov-21
|Morganite Crucible
|24-Nov-21
|Special Dividend Rs 42
|25-Nov-21
|National Aluminium
|24-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 2
|25-Nov-21
|Power Finance Corp
|24-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 2.5
|25-Nov-21
|Polyplex Corp
|24-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 15
|25-Nov-21
|RCFL
|24-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 1.35
|25-Nov-21
|RITES
|24-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 4
|25-Nov-21
|Zuari Global
|24-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 2
|25-Nov-21
|Abans Enterprises
|25-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 0.1
|26-Nov-21
|Bharat Forge
|25-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 1.5
|26-Nov-21
|Cupid
|25-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 1
|26-Nov-21
|Indag Rubber
|25-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 0.9
|26-Nov-21
|KIOCL
|25-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 0.98
|26-Nov-21
|Kaveri Seed
|25-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 4
|26-Nov-21
|NILE
|25-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 1
|26-Nov-21
|Nucleus Software Exports
|25-Nov-21
|Buyback of shares
|27-Nov-21
|Panama Petrochem
|25-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 2
|26-Nov-21
|PG Foils
|25-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 2
|26-Nov-21
|PTC India
|25-Nov-21
|Interim dividend Rs 2
|26-Nov-21
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|25-Nov-21
|EGM
|-
GLOBAL CUES
Asia
The outcome of PMI surveys on manufacturing and services in Japan is due on Wednesday.
United States
The week will begin with monthly home sales data on Monday, and the outcome of PMI surveys on manufacturing and services the next day.
Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy review are due on Thursday.
Europe
Surveys on manufacturing and services in the UK are due to be out on Tuesday.
Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Jonathan Haskel is scheduled to speak on the same day.