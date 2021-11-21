0

The Week Ahead: Fund flow, F&O expiry, global cues likely to impact market

Profile image
By Sandeep Singh  | IST (Published)
Mini

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 have declined nearly two percent each following two straight weekly gains. In the coming week, expiry of monthly F&O contracts and global cues will likely be in focus.

Fund flow, derivatives expiry and global cues are likely to be in focus on Dalal Street this week, after equity benchmarks suffered a weekly loss after two back-to-back weekly gains. Manufacturing and services data from major economies will also be in the spotlight.
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 tumbled nearly two percent last week amid selling pressure in metal, oil & gas and financial spaces, especially PSU banking names. Broader markets also weakened, further hurting investors' sentiment.
For the four-session trading week on account of a public holiday on Friday, the Nifty50 lost 338 points or 1.9 percent to give up the 17,800 mark, and the Sensex shed 1,050.7 points or 1.7 percent to settle near 59,650.
Dalal Street week ahead
Volatility is likely to remain high this week due to the expiry of November futures & options contracts, said Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking. The expiry is due on Thursday, November 25. 
"Focus would largely remain on the global markets for cues in absence of any major event on the domestic front," he said.
Technical outlook
Headline indices may not be able to sustain higher levels given that the breadth is weak, according to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.
"The Nifty50 index is now trading around crucial support at 17,700, and the Bank Nifty around support at the rising trend line. We suggest traders to maintain a mildly bearish to neutral outlook to position trades. A break below 17,700 may lead the benchmark to test 17,500 levels," she said.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting November 22:
DOMESTIC CUES
FII flow
Foreign institutional investors net purchased Indian equities worth Rs 18,745.2 crore ($2.5 billion) during the week. Earlier this month, they had net offloaded equities worth Rs 4,694.1 crore ($629.2 million).
Macroeconomic data
Data on India's foreign exchange reserves in November will be released on Friday.
IPO corner
Latent View Analytics and Tarsons Products will list their shares on BSE and NSE.
Corporate action
Security NameEx DatePurposeRecord Date
Ester Industries22-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 1.423-Nov-21
Gabriel India22-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 0.5523-Nov-21
Glenmark Life Sciences22-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 10.523-Nov-21
IPCA Labs22-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 823-Nov-21
IRCON International22-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 0.723-Nov-21
Jamna Auto Industries22-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 0.523-Nov-21
MSTC22-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 2.000023-Nov-21
ONGC22-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 5.523-Nov-21
Premco Global22-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 423-Nov-21
Quess Corp22-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 423-Nov-21
Tide Water Oil22-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 2023-Nov-21
Computer Age Management Services23-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 9.524-Nov-21
Cochin Shipyard23-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 624-Nov-21
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd23-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 1424-Nov-21
Likhitha Infrastructure23-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 1.524-Nov-21
Natco Pharma23-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 0.524-Nov-21
OIL India23-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 3.524-Nov-21
Rama Phosphates23-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 1.224-Nov-21
Super Fine Knitters23-Nov-21EGM-
Amara Raja24-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 425-Nov-21
Crisil24-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 925-Nov-21
G M Polyplast24-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 125-Nov-21
Gujarat Pipavav24-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 1.625-Nov-21
Granules24-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 0.2525-Nov-21
Gujarat Themis Biosyn24-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 225-Nov-21
Gujarat Themis Biosyn24-Nov-21Special Dividend Rs 525-Nov-21
Hinduja Global Solutions24-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 1025-Nov-21
Manappuram Finance24-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 0.7525-Nov-21
Morganite Crucible24-Nov-21Special Dividend Rs 4225-Nov-21
National Aluminium24-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 225-Nov-21
Power Finance Corp24-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 2.525-Nov-21
Polyplex Corp24-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 1525-Nov-21
RCFL24-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 1.3525-Nov-21
RITES24-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 425-Nov-21
Zuari Global24-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 225-Nov-21
Abans Enterprises25-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 0.126-Nov-21
Bharat Forge25-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 1.526-Nov-21
Cupid25-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 126-Nov-21
Indag Rubber25-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 0.926-Nov-21
KIOCL25-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 0.9826-Nov-21
Kaveri Seed25-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 426-Nov-21
NILE25-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 126-Nov-21
Nucleus Software Exports25-Nov-21Buyback of shares27-Nov-21
Panama Petrochem25-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 226-Nov-21
PG Foils25-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 226-Nov-21
PTC India25-Nov-21Interim dividend Rs 226-Nov-21
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem25-Nov-21EGM-
GLOBAL CUES
Asia 
The outcome of PMI surveys on manufacturing and services in Japan is due on Wednesday.
United States
The week will begin with monthly home sales data on Monday, and the outcome of PMI surveys on manufacturing and services the next day.
Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy review are due on Thursday.
Europe
Surveys on manufacturing and services in the UK are due to be out on Tuesday.
Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Jonathan Haskel is scheduled to speak on the same day.
