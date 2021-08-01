Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • The week ahead: From RBI Policy to Q1 results, here are key market cues for investors

    The week ahead: From RBI Policy to Q1 results, here are key market cues for investors

    Profile image
    By Ankit Gohel | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Going ahead, June quarter earnings, Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy outcome, auto sales data and the PMI numbers will continue to drive stock-specific movements on D-Street.

    The week ahead: From RBI Policy to Q1 results, here are key market cues for investors
    Indian shares ended lower in the week gone by amid mixed global and domestic cues. This was the second consecutive week of losses for Sensex and Nifty. The Sensex fell 388.96 points, or 0.73 percent to end at 52,586.84, while the Nifty50 ended 93.05 points, or 0.58 percent lower at 15,763.05 levels.
    The broader markets, however, outperformed the frontliners as both midcap and smallcap indices ended with gains of 0.8 percent and 1.1 percent.
    Sustained selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) amid worries over the Delta variant of coronavirus and weak global cues dragged the market lower. Meanwhile, a dovish policy from the US Federal Reserve lent support to the market.
    Selling was seen in banks, financials, auto, FMCG and energy sectors, while IT and metal stocks witnessed most buying during last week.
    Read here:
    Nifty50 logs second weekly loss as banks weigh on D-Street; metals shine
    Going ahead, June quarter earnings, Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy outcome, auto sales data and the PMI numbers will continue to drive stock-specific movements on D-Street.
    “Markets have been consolidating in a range i.e. 15,450-15,900 for the last two months and the trend may endure until we see alignment between Nifty and the banking index. While index majors from other sectors are helping the index to hold at higher levels, participation of the banking pack is critical for any sustainable directional move,” said Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking.
    Meanwhile, we reiterate our view to focus on themes that are currently playing out well and select stocks accordingly, he added.
    On the technical front, the Nifty has formed a lower top formation which is broadly negative, but at the same time, the Nifty is hovering near 20 and 50 day SMA with modest volume activity. Analysts are of the view that Nifty may consolidate in the range of 15,600-15,900 levels due to non-directional activity.
    “Nifty50 index continues to trade in a tight consolidation range. Support and resistances are now placed at 15,600 and 15,900 levels. Even though Nifty has not broken the support, but it is trading below the trendline drawn from April 2021 lows, which is also bearish. Traders are advised to maintain a neutral bias as long as Nifty does not break below 15,550. A break below the support is likely to trigger a short-term correction,” said Nirali Shah, Head of equity research, Samco Securities.
    Here are key factors that investors will watch out for next week:
    Earnings
    HDFC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Titan Company, Dabur, Cipla, GAIL India, Adani Ports & SEZ, Bank of Baroda, HPCL, Punjab National Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Adani Enterprises are some prominent names that will announce their Q1 earnings next week.
    Others include Emami, RBL Bank, Varun Beverages, Bank of India, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Tata Consumer Products, Adani Green Energy, Apollo Tyres, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Escorts, Gujarat Gas, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bosch, Godrej Properties, Castrol India, Indian Overseas Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Communications.
    Kalpataru Power Transmission, Inox Leisure, Ipca Laboratories, REC, Tata Chemicals, Thermax, Alkem Laboratories, AU Small Finance Bank, Bharat Electronics, BEML, Berger Paints India, Indigo Paints, JK Tyre & Industries, NALCO, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Tata Power, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Voltas, Amber Enterprises India, DCB Bank, etc, will also announce their June quarter results in the coming week.
    IPO
    Four companies — Devyani International, Windlas Biotech, Exxaro Tiles and Krsnaa Diagnostics will launch their initial public offerings (IPO) for public subscription during August 4-6.
    The KFC and Pizza Hut operator Devyani International plans to raise Rs 1,838 crore from the issue and the price band is fixed at Rs 86-90 per share.
    Krsnaa Diagnostics plans to raise Rs 1,213.33 crore via public offer. The price band for the issue is Rs 933-954 per share.
    Pharma company Windlas Biotech has fixed the price band for its Rs 401.54 crore IPO at Rs 448-460 per share, while vitrified tiles manufacturer Exxaro Tiles plans to raise Rs 161-crore through IPOs next week. Exxaro Tiles has fixed the price band at Rs 118-120 per share.
    Listing & Allotment
    Glenmark Life Sciences, the subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals will finalise IPO share allotment on August 3 and will list on exchanges on August 6. The expected final issue price is Rs 720.
    The IPO of Glenmark Life Sciences was subscribed 44.17 times during July 27-29. The offer received bids for 66.33 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.50 crore equity shares.
    RBI Policy
    The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is scheduled between August 4 and 6, 2021. The MPC is widely expected to hold interest rates but experts believe that the commentary on economic growth and inflation trajectory will be watched out for.
    Auto sales numbers
    Auto companies will announce their July sales data next week.
    During the month of July, two-wheeler wholesale volumes are estimated to see 14 percent YoY growth and reach July 2019 levels, while CVs are likely to decline marginally by 2 percent on a two-year CAGR. LCV would come in flat on a two-year CAGR, while M&HCV would post a 6 percent CAGR decline, as per a report by domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal.
    PV and tractor are the only segments to report higher volumes versus July 2019 levels.
    Read here: Auto sector demand recovery sustains in July; e-2W inquiries rise
    Macroeconomic data
    Markit Manufacturing PMI data will be released on August 2, and Markit Services & Composite PMI numbers for July will be released on August 4.
    Corporate Action:
    COMPANY NAMEPURPOSEEX-DATE
    Aarti Surfactants Dividend - Rs 3 Per Share2-Aug-21
    Brigade Enterprises Dividend - Rs 1.20 Per Share2-Aug-21
    Union Bank of IndiaAGM2-Aug-21
    The Western India PlywoodsAGM/Dividend - Rs 0.80 Per Share2-Aug-21
    ICICI Lombard General Insurance CompanyAGM/Dividend - Rs 4 Per Share2-Aug-21
    NescoAGM/Dividend - Rs 3 Per Share2-Aug-21
    Take SolutionsAGM2-Aug-21
    UltraTech CementAGM/Dividend - Rs 37 Per Share2-Aug-21
    GE Power IndiaAGM/Dividend - Re 1 Per Share2-Aug-21
    Centum Electronics Dividend - Rs 2 Per Share2-Aug-21
    Maan Aluminium Bonus 1: 12-Aug-21
    Kirloskar IndustriesAGM/Dividend - Rs 10 Per Share2-Aug-21
    R. S. Software (India)AGM2-Aug-21
    Suven Life SciencesAGM2-Aug-21
    IDBI BankAGM2-Aug-21
    Motilal Oswal Financial Services Dividend - Rs 5 Per Share2-Aug-21
    Repro IndiaAGM2-Aug-21
    S H Kelkar and CompanyAGM/Dividend - Rs 0.75 Per Share2-Aug-21
    United Drilling Tools Interim Dividend - Rs 0.60 Per Share3-Aug-21
    VedantaAGM3-Aug-21
    Globe Textiles (India) Face Value Split (Sub-Division) - From Rs 10/- Per Share To Rs 2/- Per Share3-Aug-21
    Globe Textiles (India) Bonus 2:13-Aug-21
    Matrimony.Com Dividend - Rs 3.50 Per Share3-Aug-21
    Sundaram Brake LiningsAGM3-Aug-21
    Redington (India)AGM3-Aug-21
    Greaves Cotton Dividend - Rs 0.20 Per Share3-Aug-21
    Godawari Power And Ispat Dividend - Rs 13.50 Per Share/ Interim Dividend - Rs 5 Per Share3-Aug-21
    JK CementAGM/Dividend - Rs 15 Per Share3-Aug-21
    Norben Tea & ExportsAGM3-Aug-21
    Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Dividend - Rs 2 Per Sh3-Aug-21
    Hindustan ZincAGM3-Aug-21
    Page IndustriesAGM3-Aug-21
    CRISIL Interim Dividend - Rs 8 Per Share3-Aug-21
    Automotive AxlesAGM/Dividend - Rs 4.50 Per Share3-Aug-21
    Usha MartinAGM3-Aug-21
    Esab IndiaAGM/Dividend - Rs 25 Per Share4-Aug-21
    Hind RectifiersAGM/Dividend - Rs 0.40 Per Share4-Aug-21
    Gillanders Arbuthnot & CompanyAGM4-Aug-21
    VIP IndustriesAGM4-Aug-21
    Clariant Chemicals (India)AGM/Dividend - Rs 15 Per Share4-Aug-21
    Godrej IndustriesAGM4-Aug-21
    MRFAGM/Dividend - Rs 94 Per Share/Special Dividend - Rs 50 Per Share4-Aug-21
    Kirloskar Oil EnginesAGM/Dividend - Rs 2.50 Per Share4-Aug-21
    Cummins IndiaAGM/Dividend - Rs 8 Per Share4-Aug-21
    Bata IndiaAGM/Dividend - Rs 4 Per Share4-Aug-21
    Vinyl Chemicals (India)AGM/Dividend - Rs 3.75 Per Share4-Aug-21
    GRPAGM/Dividend - Rs 2.50 Per Share4-Aug-21
    Equitas HoldingsAGM4-Aug-21
    Godrej AgrovetAGM/Dividend - Rs 8 Per Share4-Aug-21
    Tube Investments of IndiaAGM/Dividend - Rs 1.50 Per Share4-Aug-21
    CSB BankAGM4-Aug-21
    Goodyear IndiaAGM/Dividend - Rs 18 Per Share Special Dividend Rs 80 Per Share4-Aug-21
    Equitas Small Finance BankAGM4-Aug-21
    Orchid PharmaAGM4-Aug-21
    AshimaAGM5-Aug-21
    Archidply DecorAGM5-Aug-21
    Granules India Interim Dividend - Rs 0.25 Per Share5-Aug-21
    Eris Lifesciences Interim Dividend5-Aug-21
    GMM PfaudlerAGM/Dividend - Rs 2 Per Share5-Aug-21
    SRF Interim Dividend - Rs 12 Per Share5-Aug-21
    Maruti Suzuki India Dividend - Rs 45 Per Share5-Aug-21
    Kalyani ForgeAGM/Dividend - Rs 1.50 Per Share5-Aug-21
    The United Nilgiri Tea Estates CompanyAGM/Dividend - Rs 1.70 Per Share5-Aug-21
    Apar IndustriesAGM/Dividend - Rs 9.50 Per Share5-Aug-21
    Kopran Dividend - Rs 1.50 Per Share5-Aug-21
    Jayant Agro OrganicsAGM/Dividend - Re 1 Per Share5-Aug-21
    Sanghvi MoversAGM5-Aug-21
    NCCAGM/Dividend - Rs 0.80 Per Share5-Aug-21
    Central Bank of IndiaAGM5-Aug-21
    Akzo Nobel IndiaAGM/Dividend - Rs 30 Per Share5-Aug-21
    Gujarat Pipavav Port Dividend - Rs 2.40 Per Share5-Aug-21
    Vaibhav Global Interim Dividend5-Aug-21
    Wonderla HolidaysAGM5-Aug-21
    Goodluck India Interim Dividend5-Aug-21
    Dhunseri VenturesAGM/Dividend - Rs 2.50 Per Share5-Aug-21
    IndInfravit Trust Distribution5-Aug-21
    GOVERNMENT OF INDIA Interest Payment5-Aug-21
    BSE Dividend - Rs 21 Per Share5-Aug-21
    Avanti FeedsAGM/Dividend - Rs 6.25 Per Share5-Aug-21
    DFM Foods Dividend - Re 1 Per Share5-Aug-21
    Sonata SoftwareAGM/Dividend - Rs 10 Per Share6-Aug-21
    Prime SecuritiesAGM/Dividend - Rs 4.50 Per Share6-Aug-21
    Jubilant Foodworks Dividend - Rs 6 Per Share6-Aug-21
     
    Global cues:
    United States
    • Markit Manufacturing PMI Final & ISM Manufacturing PMU for July, Construction Spending for June on Monday, August 2.
    • Total Vehicle Sales for July, Factory Orders for June on Tuesday, August 3.
    • MBA Mortgage Applications for week ended July 30; Markit Services & Composite PMI Final for July on Wednesday, August 4.
    • Initial Jobless Claims for week ended July 31 on Thursday, August 5.
    • Unemployment Rate & Non farm Payrolls for July; Wholesale Investories for June on Friday, August 6.
      • European Area
      • Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for July on Monday, August 2.
      • Markit Services & Composite PMI Final for July; Retail sales for June on Wednesday, August 4.
      • Construction PMI for July on Thursday, August 5.
        • Japan
        • Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI Final for July on Monday, August 2
        • Jibun Bank Services & Composite PMI Final for July on Wednesday, August 4.
        • Household Spending for June on Friday, August 6.
          • China
          • Caixin Manufacturing PMI for July on Monday, August 2.
          • Caixin Services & Composite PMI for July on Wednesday, August 4.
            •  
            (Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)
            Tags

            Market Movers

            CompanyPriceChng%Chng
            Sun Pharma773.95 70.95 10.09
            Tech Mahindra1,209.55 81.75 7.25
            Cipla920.05 36.95 4.18
            Shree Cements28,265.75 626.80 2.27
            Adani Ports674.50 14.85 2.25
            CompanyPriceChng%Chng
            Sun Pharma774.00 70.75 10.06
            Tech Mahindra1,209.45 81.70 7.24
            Power Grid Corp171.05 3.65 2.18
            Bajaj Auto3,831.05 68.25 1.81
            HCL Tech1,025.45 17.85 1.77
            CompanyPriceChng%Chng
            Hindalco444.80 -13.30 -2.90
            Bajaj Finance6,228.10 -172.00 -2.69
            SBI Life Insura1,098.60 -30.25 -2.68
            Bajaj Finserv14,222.20 -376.85 -2.58
            SBI431.80 -9.75 -2.21
            CompanyPriceChng%Chng
            Bajaj Finance6,228.90 -165.40 -2.59
            Bajaj Finserv14,221.30 -369.15 -2.53
            SBI431.70 -10.05 -2.28
            Tata Steel1,433.75 -25.25 -1.73
            Titan Company1,714.50 -25.60 -1.47

            Currency

            CompanyPriceChng%Chng
            Dollar-Rupee74.41000.12500.17
            Euro-Rupee88.1640-0.0840-0.10
            Pound-Rupee103.3800-0.2730-0.26
            Rupee-100 Yen0.6779-0.0005-0.07
            View More