The Week Ahead: All eyes on Fed policy meet for cues; bank stocks likely to remain in focus

Indian equity benchmarks broke a series of records to log a fourth straight weekly gain on Friday. Banking, IT and auto shares helped the Nifty 50 benchmark cross the 17,500 mark while the leaner, 30-scrip Sensex index took out 59,000. The market halted a record breaking spree on Friday, but analysts are hopeful of more upside ahead.
For the week ended September 17, the Sensex index rose 710.8 points or 1.2 percent to 59,015.9, and the 50-scrip benchmark climbed 215.9 points to 17,585.2 -- not far from all-time highs registered last week.
ALSO READ
This week, analysts will keenly monitor updates from the Federal Reserve's scheduled policy meeting for clues on the timing of tapering of its massive stimulus. Movements in global markets on account of updates on the US central bank meeting are likely to dictate the trend on Dalal Street.
According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, global focus will be on the policy meetings of central banks including the Federal Reserve. "With weak US job data and inflation increasing at a slower pace, Fed is not expected to hint on taper plans in the upcoming meeting," he said.
Policymakers are widely expected to take fresh developments in inflation and the intensity of the Delta variant into account before announcing tapering plans. While the Fed's planned reduction of bond purchases has been in focus for much of 2021 so far, its take on interest rates may continue to impact markets the world over, according to Samco Securities.
Banking stocks will remain in focus after the sectoral index touched back-to-back record highs after the government cleared the formation of the country's first 'bad bank'.
Profit Booking Cannot Be Ruled Out
The overall sentiment in the market remains optimistic, given improving macro data points and positive earnings expectations. The government's production-linked incentive schemes shows a strong intent to address industry challenges, and pave way for the development of local capabilities and capacities. The steps enable companies to rightly capture the opportunity thrown open by the China Plus One strategy, according to Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
However, valuations are at uncomfortable levels and could lead to bouts of profit booking. "Weak global cues on account of worries over slower economic growth and rising cases of the Delta variant (of Covid) globally would leave the market oscillating between greed and fear," he said.
Here are key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting September 20:
Technical View
The overall positional outlook on the market remains bullish as long as the Nifty50 index doesn’t slip below 17,500. A break below that level will put a halt to the ongoing momentum. Immediate support and resistance are now placed at 17,400 and 17,900 respectively, according to Samco research.
FII flow
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net bought Indian equities worth Rs 6,902.9 crore ($938 million) in the week gone by, data showed.
Global Cues
United States: The biggest event of the week globally will be the policy decision by the US central bank, due on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks will be watched closely to assess the course of tightening of its ultra-loose monetary policy and the timing of withdrawal of massive stimulus. The FOMC's economic projections will also be monitored for more clarity on the pace of recovery from the damage caused by the pandemic.
US consumer confidence flash data will also be released on Wednesday. Data on initial jobless claims and monthly home sales will be published the next day.
Japan: The Bank of Japan will announce its decision on key interest rates on Wednesday.
Europe: The European Central Bank will conduct its general council meeting on Thursday. The Bank of England will decide on key rates on the same day. PMI data on manufacturing and services will also be announced.
IPO Market Buzz
Paras Defence and Space Technologies' initial public offer will open for subscription on September 21, and close on September 23.
Shares of Sansera Engineering -- whose IPO was subscribed 11.5 times last week -- are likely to hit the secondary market on Friday, September 24.
Corporate Action
|Company
|Purpose
|Date
|Aartech Solonics Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|20-Sep-21
|AARTI INDUSTRIES LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|20-Sep-21
|AKSHARCHEM (INDIA) LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
|20-Sep-21
|Anjani Foods Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000
|20-Sep-21
|BALMER LAWRIE & CO.LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
|20-Sep-21
|BASANT AGRO TECH (INDIA) LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.0600
|20-Sep-21
|BCL Industries Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|20-Sep-21
|Best Agrolife Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|20-Sep-21
|BALMER LAWRIE INVESTMENTS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 38.0000
|20-Sep-21
|BLUE CHIP TEX INDUSTRIES LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|20-Sep-21
|CAPLIN POINT LABORATORIES LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|20-Sep-21
|Denis Chem Lab Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500
|20-Sep-21
|Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|20-Sep-21
|DYNAMIC INDUSTRIES LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|20-Sep-21
|Emmbi Industries Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000
|20-Sep-21
|EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000
|20-Sep-21
|ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|20-Sep-21
|FORCE MOTORS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|20-Sep-21
|Goldcrest Corporation Limited
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|20-Sep-21
|GRAUER & WEIL (INDIA) LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|20-Sep-21
|Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
|20-Sep-21
|HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000
|20-Sep-21
|HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD
|Special Dividend - Rs. - 15.0000
|20-Sep-21
|INTRASOFT TECHNOLOGIES LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|20-Sep-21
|The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
|20-Sep-21
|JYOTI RESINS & ADHESIVES LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|20-Sep-21
|KIFS FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
|20-Sep-21
|Kintech Renewables Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|20-Sep-21
|LAHOTI OVERSEAS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000
|20-Sep-21
|La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|20-Sep-21
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.8300
|20-Sep-21
|Magellanic Cloud Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|20-Sep-21
|Mercury Laboratories Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|20-Sep-21
|NIKHIL ADHESIVES LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|20-Sep-21
|RADICO KHAITAN LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.4000
|20-Sep-21
|RITES Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|20-Sep-21
|RUCHIRA PAPERS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|20-Sep-21
|SHALIBHADRA FINANCE LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|20-Sep-21
|STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.8000
|20-Sep-21
|SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500
|20-Sep-21
|SAMKRG PISTONS & RINGS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|20-Sep-21
|SAT INDUSTRIES LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
|20-Sep-21
|SHILPA MEDICARE LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.1000
|20-Sep-21
|VENTURA GUARANTY LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000
|20-Sep-21
|SICAGEN INDIA LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
|20-Sep-21
|Signet Industries Limited
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|20-Sep-21
|Skipper Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
|20-Sep-21
|SMS Lifesciences India Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|20-Sep-21
|SAVITA OIL TECHNOLOGIES LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 15.0000
|20-Sep-21
|Starteck Finance Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
|20-Sep-21
|Talbros Engineering Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|20-Sep-21
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|20-Sep-21
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
|20-Sep-21
|WEIZMANN LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|20-Sep-21
|ALPHAGEO (INDIA) LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000
|21-Sep-21
|AMBIKA COTTON MILLS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 35.0000
|21-Sep-21
|ASAHI INDIA GLASS LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|21-Sep-21
|ASAHI SONGWON COLORS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
|21-Sep-21
|ASHAPURA MINECHEM LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|21-Sep-21
|BHARAT BHUSHAN SHARE & COMMODITY BROKERS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
|21-Sep-21
|BIRLA CORPORATION LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
|21-Sep-21
|BLACK ROSE INDUSTRIES LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.4500
|21-Sep-21
|CHAMAN LAL SETIA EXPORTS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5600
|21-Sep-21
|Cochin Shipyard Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|21-Sep-21
|CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|21-Sep-21
|Captain Polyplast Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0400
|21-Sep-21
|CREST VENTURES LIMITED
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|21-Sep-21
|Captain Technocast Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
|21-Sep-21
|Dalmia Bharat Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.3300
|21-Sep-21
|DIVYASHAKTI GRANITES LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|21-Sep-21
|ELCID INVESTMENTS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 15.0000
|21-Sep-21
|Evans Electric Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2000
|21-Sep-21
|FOODS & INNS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
|21-Sep-21
|GEE LTD
|Bonus issue 1:10
|21-Sep-21
|GUJARAT APOLLO INDUSTRIES LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|21-Sep-21
|HINDUSTAN COMPOSITES LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|21-Sep-21
|Hindustan Hardy Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|21-Sep-21
|HINDUSTAN TIN WORKS LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.2000
|21-Sep-21
|The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|21-Sep-21
|Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500
|21-Sep-21
|INDIA HOME LOAN LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
|21-Sep-21
|INDO THAI SECURITIES LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|21-Sep-21
|Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|21-Sep-21
|IL&FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.3000
|21-Sep-21
|JAGAN LAMPS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|21-Sep-21
|Keynote Financial Services Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|21-Sep-21
|KMS Medisurgi Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500
|21-Sep-21
|KNR CONSTRUCTIONS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
|21-Sep-21
|KSE LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 85.0000
|21-Sep-21
|LOVABLE LINGERIE LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|21-Sep-21
|MANGAL CREDIT AND FINCORP LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|21-Sep-21
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5800
|21-Sep-21
|Monarch Networth Capital Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|21-Sep-21
|MPIL CORPORATION LTD.
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.2000
|21-Sep-21
|Navneet Education Limited
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|21-Sep-21
|INDO-NATIONAL LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000
|21-Sep-21
|NLC India Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|21-Sep-21
|N.R.AGARWAL INDUSTRIES LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|21-Sep-21
|Nureca Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|21-Sep-21
|OM Infra Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000
|21-Sep-21
|OnMobile Global Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|21-Sep-21
|PEE CEE COSMA SOPE LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|21-Sep-21
|PNC Infratech Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|21-Sep-21
|RailTel Corporation of India Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2000
|21-Sep-21
|REMSONS INDUSTRIES LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|21-Sep-21
|ROTO PUMPS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.3500
|21-Sep-21
|Suratwwala Business Group Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000
|21-Sep-21
|SHAKTI PUMPS (INDIA) LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000
|21-Sep-21
|SHILP GRAVURES LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.8000
|21-Sep-21
|SJVN Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000
|21-Sep-21
|SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA)
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|21-Sep-21
|SP CAPITAL FINANCING LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|21-Sep-21
|TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000
|21-Sep-21
|TIME TECHNOPLAST LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7000
|21-Sep-21
|Veljan Denison Limited
|Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
|21-Sep-21
|Veto Switchgears and Cables Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|21-Sep-21
|Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
|21-Sep-21
|VIVID GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
|21-Sep-21
|Aarnav Fashions Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|22-Sep-21
|AGARWAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.8000
|22-Sep-21
|ALFAVISION OVERSEAS (INDIA) LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
|22-Sep-21
|Anant Raj Limited
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
|22-Sep-21
|ANG Lifesciences India Ltd
|Bonus issue 1:1
|22-Sep-21
|ANSAL BUILDWELL LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|22-Sep-21
|Atam Valves Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|22-Sep-21
|BHANDARI HOSIERY EXPORTS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0100
|22-Sep-21
|Ceinsys Tech Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.2500
|22-Sep-21
|Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500
|22-Sep-21
|CG-VAK SOFTWARE & EXPORTS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|22-Sep-21
|COASTAL CORPORATION LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|22-Sep-21
|Commercial Syn Bags Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|22-Sep-21
|CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
|22-Sep-21
|Cospower Engineering Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|22-Sep-21
|CSL Finance Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|22-Sep-21
|Dilip Buildcon Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|22-Sep-21
|FILATEX FASHIONS LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.0200
|22-Sep-21
|HFCL Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500
|22-Sep-21
|HPL Electric & Power Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500
|22-Sep-21
|INANI MARBLES & INDUSTRIES LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.0400
|22-Sep-21
|INDAG RUBBER LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|22-Sep-21
|INTENSE TECHNOLOGIES LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000
|22-Sep-21
|JAGSONPAL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|22-Sep-21
|JBM AUTO LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|22-Sep-21
|JINDAL POLY FILMS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|22-Sep-21
|MADHAV MARBLES & GRANITES LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|22-Sep-21
|MAITHAN ALLOYS LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
|22-Sep-21
|MARVEL VINYLS LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|22-Sep-21
|MOLD-TEK TECHNOLOGIES LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000
|22-Sep-21
|Mold-Tek Packaging Limited
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|22-Sep-21
|NBCC (India) Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4700
|22-Sep-21
|PANCHSHEEL ORGANICS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|22-Sep-21
|PICCADILY AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|22-Sep-21
|RESPONSIVE INDUSTRIES LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
|22-Sep-21
|RICO AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
|22-Sep-21
|SACHETA METALS LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
|22-Sep-21
|SAKTHI FINANCE LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
|22-Sep-21
|SANDU PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|22-Sep-21
|Satia Industries Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
|22-Sep-21
|SHERVANI INDUSTRIAL SYNDICATE LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|22-Sep-21
|SMS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.3000
|22-Sep-21
|SREE RAYALASEEMA HI-STRENGTH HYPO LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|22-Sep-21
|STEEL STRIPS WHEELS LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|22-Sep-21
|SUNTECK REALTY LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|22-Sep-21
|SVP GLOBAL VENTURES LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0300
|22-Sep-21
|TRISHAKTI ELECTRONICS & INDUSTRIES LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|22-Sep-21
|TYCHE INDUSTRIES LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|22-Sep-21
|UCAL FUEL SYSTEMS LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|22-Sep-21
|VERITAS (INDIA) LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500
|22-Sep-21
|VLS FINANCE LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|22-Sep-21
|VOLTAMP TRANSFORMERS LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000
|22-Sep-21
|V R Films & Studios Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|22-Sep-21
|Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|22-Sep-21
|West Leisure Resorts Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
|22-Sep-21
|Yash Pakka Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|22-Sep-21
|Artemis Medicare Services Ltd
|Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
|23-Sep-21
|CarTrade Tech Ltd
|E.G.M.
|23-Sep-21
|D B Corp Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|23-Sep-21
|Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
|23-Sep-21
|GOCL Corporation Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|23-Sep-21
|JINDAL WORLDWIDE LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500
|23-Sep-21
|Mangalam Organics Limited
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|23-Sep-21
|MASTEK LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 9.0000
|23-Sep-21
|Meera Industries Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7000
|23-Sep-21
|NATIONAL ALUMINIUM CO.LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|23-Sep-21
|Sportking India Ltd
|Bonus issue 3:1
|23-Sep-21
|VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|23-Sep-21
|K.P.R. Mill Limited
|Stock Split From Rs.5/- to Rs.1/-
|24-Sep-21
|POLYPLEX CORPORATION LTD
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 17.0000
|24-Sep-21
|Rangoli Tradecomm Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|24-Sep-21
First Published: IST