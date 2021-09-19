  • Home>
The Week Ahead: All eyes on Fed policy meet for cues; bank stocks likely to remain in focus

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Here are key events that will likely dictate the trend on Dalal Street.

Indian equity benchmarks broke a series of records to log a fourth straight weekly gain on Friday. Banking, IT and auto shares helped the Nifty 50 benchmark cross the 17,500 mark while the leaner, 30-scrip Sensex index took out 59,000. The market halted a record breaking spree on Friday, but analysts are hopeful of more upside ahead.
For the week ended September 17, the Sensex index rose 710.8 points or 1.2 percent to 59,015.9, and the 50-scrip benchmark climbed 215.9 points to 17,585.2 -- not far from all-time highs registered last week.
Banking, IT shares power Nifty50's fourth weekly gain; media pack zooms on Zee boost
This week, analysts will keenly monitor updates from the Federal Reserve's scheduled policy meeting for clues on the timing of tapering of its massive stimulus.  Movements in global markets on account of updates on the US central bank meeting are likely to dictate the trend on Dalal Street.
According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services,  global focus will be on the policy meetings of central banks including the Federal Reserve. "With weak US job data and inflation increasing at a slower pace, Fed is not expected to hint on taper plans in the upcoming meeting," he said.
Policymakers are widely expected to take fresh developments in inflation and the intensity of the Delta variant into account before announcing tapering plans. While the Fed's planned reduction of bond purchases has been in focus for much of 2021 so far, its take on interest rates may continue to impact markets the world over, according to Samco Securities.
Banking stocks will remain in focus after the sectoral index touched back-to-back record highs after the government cleared the formation of the country's first 'bad bank'.
Profit Booking Cannot Be Ruled Out
The overall sentiment in the market remains optimistic, given improving macro data points and positive earnings expectations. The government's production-linked incentive schemes shows a strong intent to address industry challenges, and pave way for the development of local capabilities and capacities. The steps enable companies to rightly capture the opportunity thrown open by the China Plus One strategy, according to Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
However, valuations are at uncomfortable levels and could lead to bouts of profit booking. "Weak global cues on account of worries over slower economic growth and rising cases of the Delta variant (of Covid) globally would leave the market oscillating between greed and fear," he said.
Here are key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting September 20:
Technical View
The overall positional outlook on the market remains bullish as long as the Nifty50 index doesn’t slip below 17,500. A break below that level will put a halt to the ongoing momentum. Immediate support and resistance are now placed at 17,400 and 17,900 respectively, according to Samco research.
FII flow
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net bought Indian equities worth Rs 6,902.9 crore ($938 million) in the week gone by, data showed.
Global Cues
United States: The biggest event of the week globally will be the policy decision by the US central bank, due on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks will be watched closely to assess the course of tightening of its ultra-loose monetary policy and the timing of withdrawal of massive stimulus. The FOMC's economic projections will also be monitored for more clarity on the pace of recovery from the damage caused by the pandemic.
US consumer confidence flash data will also be released on Wednesday. Data on initial jobless claims and monthly home sales will be published the next day.
Japan: The Bank of Japan will announce its decision on key interest rates on Wednesday.
Europe: The European Central Bank will conduct its general council meeting on Thursday. The Bank of England will decide on key rates on the same day. PMI data on manufacturing and services will also be announced.
IPO Market Buzz
Paras Defence and Space Technologies' initial public offer will open for subscription on September 21, and close on September 23.
Shares of Sansera Engineering -- whose IPO was subscribed 11.5 times last week -- are likely to hit the secondary market on Friday, September 24.
Corporate Action
CompanyPurposeDate
Aartech Solonics LtdDividend - Rs. - 0.500020-Sep-21
AARTI INDUSTRIES LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500020-Sep-21
AKSHARCHEM (INDIA) LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.500020-Sep-21
Anjani Foods LtdDividend - Rs. - 0.800020-Sep-21
BALMER LAWRIE & CO.LTDDividend - Rs. - 6.000020-Sep-21
BASANT AGRO TECH (INDIA) LTDDividend - Rs. - 0.060020-Sep-21
BCL Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.000020-Sep-21
Best Agrolife LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000020-Sep-21
BALMER LAWRIE INVESTMENTS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 38.000020-Sep-21
BLUE CHIP TEX INDUSTRIES LTDDividend - Rs. - 3.000020-Sep-21
CAPLIN POINT LABORATORIES LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500020-Sep-21
Denis Chem Lab LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.750020-Sep-21
Dixon Technologies (India) LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000020-Sep-21
DYNAMIC INDUSTRIES LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000020-Sep-21
Emmbi Industries LtdDividend - Rs. - 0.400020-Sep-21
EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTDDividend - Rs. - 25.000020-Sep-21
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LTDDividend - Rs. - 1.000020-Sep-21
FORCE MOTORS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.000020-Sep-21
Goldcrest Corporation LimitedFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.500020-Sep-21
GRAUER & WEIL (INDIA) LTDDividend - Rs. - 0.500020-Sep-21
Garware Hi-Tech Films LtdDividend - Rs. - 10.000020-Sep-21
HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 7.000020-Sep-21
HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTDSpecial Dividend - Rs. - 15.000020-Sep-21
INTRASOFT TECHNOLOGIES LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000020-Sep-21
The Indian Wood Products Company LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.100020-Sep-21
JYOTI RESINS & ADHESIVES LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.000020-Sep-21
KIFS FINANCIAL SERVICES LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.250020-Sep-21
Kintech Renewables LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000020-Sep-21
LAHOTI OVERSEAS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.400020-Sep-21
La Tim Metal & Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.500020-Sep-21
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.830020-Sep-21
Magellanic Cloud LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.500020-Sep-21
Mercury Laboratories LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000020-Sep-21
NIKHIL ADHESIVES LTDDividend - Rs. - 1.500020-Sep-21
RADICO KHAITAN LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.400020-Sep-21
RITES LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.000020-Sep-21
RUCHIRA PAPERS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000020-Sep-21
SHALIBHADRA FINANCE LTDDividend - Rs. - 0.500020-Sep-21
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.800020-Sep-21
SAKUMA EXPORTS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.050020-Sep-21
SAMKRG PISTONS & RINGS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.000020-Sep-21
SAT INDUSTRIES LTDDividend - Rs. - 0.100020-Sep-21
SHILPA MEDICARE LTDDividend - Rs. - 1.100020-Sep-21
VENTURA GUARANTY LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.500020-Sep-21
SICAGEN INDIA LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.600020-Sep-21
Signet Industries LimitedFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.500020-Sep-21
Skipper LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.100020-Sep-21
SMS Lifesciences India LtdDividend - Rs. - 1.500020-Sep-21
SAVITA OIL TECHNOLOGIES LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 15.000020-Sep-21
Starteck Finance LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.250020-Sep-21
Talbros Engineering LtdDividend - Rs. - 1.500020-Sep-21
Techno Electric & Engineering Company LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.000020-Sep-21
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.200020-Sep-21
WEIZMANN LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.500020-Sep-21
ALPHAGEO (INDIA) LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 8.000021-Sep-21
AMBIKA COTTON MILLS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 35.000021-Sep-21
ASAHI INDIA GLASS LTDDividend - Rs. - 1.000021-Sep-21
ASAHI SONGWON COLORS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.500021-Sep-21
ASHAPURA MINECHEM LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.500021-Sep-21
BHARAT BHUSHAN SHARE & COMMODITY BROKERS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.600021-Sep-21
BIRLA CORPORATION LTDDividend - Rs. - 10.000021-Sep-21
BLACK ROSE INDUSTRIES LTDDividend - Rs. - 0.450021-Sep-21
CHAMAN LAL SETIA EXPORTS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.560021-Sep-21
Cochin Shipyard LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.500021-Sep-21
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000021-Sep-21
Captain Polyplast LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.040021-Sep-21
CREST VENTURES LIMITEDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.500021-Sep-21
Captain Technocast LtdDividend - Rs. - 0.200021-Sep-21
Dalmia Bharat LtdDividend - Rs. - 1.330021-Sep-21
DIVYASHAKTI GRANITES LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500021-Sep-21
ELCID INVESTMENTS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 15.000021-Sep-21
Evans Electric LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.200021-Sep-21
FOODS & INNS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.200021-Sep-21
GEE LTDBonus issue 1:1021-Sep-21
GUJARAT APOLLO INDUSTRIES LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000021-Sep-21
HINDUSTAN COMPOSITES LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000021-Sep-21
Hindustan Hardy LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000021-Sep-21
HINDUSTAN TIN WORKS LTDDividend - Rs. - 1.200021-Sep-21
The Hi-Tech Gears LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000021-Sep-21
Himadri Speciality Chemical LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.150021-Sep-21
INDIA HOME LOAN LTDDividend - Rs. - 0.100021-Sep-21
INDO THAI SECURITIES LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000021-Sep-21
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.000021-Sep-21
IL&FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTDDividend - Rs. - 0.300021-Sep-21
JAGAN LAMPS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000021-Sep-21
Keynote Financial Services LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000021-Sep-21
KMS Medisurgi LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.050021-Sep-21
KNR CONSTRUCTIONS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.250021-Sep-21
KSE LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 85.000021-Sep-21
LOVABLE LINGERIE LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.500021-Sep-21
MANGAL CREDIT AND FINCORP LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.500021-Sep-21
Mishra Dhatu Nigam LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.580021-Sep-21
Monarch Networth Capital LtdDividend - Rs. - 1.000021-Sep-21
MPIL CORPORATION LTD.Dividend - Rs. - 1.200021-Sep-21
Navneet Education LimitedFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000021-Sep-21
INDO-NATIONAL LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 25.000021-Sep-21
NLC India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500021-Sep-21
N.R.AGARWAL INDUSTRIES LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000021-Sep-21
Nureca LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000021-Sep-21
OM Infra LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.400021-Sep-21
OnMobile Global LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500021-Sep-21
PEE CEE COSMA SOPE LTDDividend - Rs. - 3.000021-Sep-21
PNC Infratech LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.500021-Sep-21
RailTel Corporation of India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.200021-Sep-21
REMSONS INDUSTRIES LTDDividend - Rs. - 1.000021-Sep-21
ROTO PUMPS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.350021-Sep-21
Suratwwala Business Group LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.400021-Sep-21
SHAKTI PUMPS (INDIA) LTDDividend - Rs. - 8.000021-Sep-21
SHILP GRAVURES LTDDividend - Rs. - 1.800021-Sep-21
SJVN LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.400021-Sep-21
SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA)Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000021-Sep-21
SP CAPITAL FINANCING LTDDividend - Rs. - 0.500021-Sep-21
TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LTDDividend - Rs. - 0.800021-Sep-21
TIME TECHNOPLAST LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.700021-Sep-21
Veljan Denison LimitedDividend - Rs. - 10.000021-Sep-21
Veto Switchgears and Cables LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000021-Sep-21
Vishvprabha Ventures LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.250021-Sep-21
VIVID GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LTDDividend - Rs. - 0.200021-Sep-21
Aarnav Fashions LtdDividend - Rs. - 0.500022-Sep-21
AGARWAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.800022-Sep-21
ALFAVISION OVERSEAS (INDIA) LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.200022-Sep-21
Anant Raj LimitedFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.100022-Sep-21
ANG Lifesciences India LtdBonus issue 1:122-Sep-21
ANSAL BUILDWELL LTDDividend - Rs. - 0.500022-Sep-21
Atam Valves LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000022-Sep-21
BHANDARI HOSIERY EXPORTS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.010022-Sep-21
Ceinsys Tech LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.250022-Sep-21
Confidence Futuristic Energetech LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.750022-Sep-21
CG-VAK SOFTWARE & EXPORTS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000022-Sep-21
COASTAL CORPORATION LTDDividend - Rs. - 3.000022-Sep-21
Commercial Syn Bags LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000022-Sep-21
CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.100022-Sep-21
Cospower Engineering LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000022-Sep-21
CSL Finance LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.000022-Sep-21
Dilip Buildcon LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000022-Sep-21
FILATEX FASHIONS LTDDividend - Rs. - 0.020022-Sep-21
HFCL LtdDividend - Rs. - 0.150022-Sep-21
HPL Electric & Power LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.150022-Sep-21
INANI MARBLES & INDUSTRIES LTDDividend - Rs. - 0.040022-Sep-21
INDAG RUBBER LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500022-Sep-21
INTENSE TECHNOLOGIES LTDDividend - Rs. - 0.400022-Sep-21
JAGSONPAL PHARMACEUTICALS LTDDividend - Rs. - 1.000022-Sep-21
JBM AUTO LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500022-Sep-21
JINDAL POLY FILMS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000022-Sep-21
MADHAV MARBLES & GRANITES LTDDividend - Rs. - 0.500022-Sep-21
MAITHAN ALLOYS LTDDividend - Rs. - 6.000022-Sep-21
MARVEL VINYLS LTDDividend - Rs. - 2.000022-Sep-21
MOLD-TEK TECHNOLOGIES LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.800022-Sep-21
Mold-Tek Packaging LimitedFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.000022-Sep-21
NBCC (India) LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.470022-Sep-21
PANCHSHEEL ORGANICS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.500022-Sep-21
PICCADILY AGRO INDUSTRIES LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.500022-Sep-21
RESPONSIVE INDUSTRIES LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.100022-Sep-21
RICO AUTO INDUSTRIES LTDDividend - Rs. - 0.200022-Sep-21
SACHETA METALS LTDDividend - Rs. - 0.250022-Sep-21
SAKTHI FINANCE LTDDividend - Rs. - 0.600022-Sep-21
SANDU PHARMACEUTICALS LTDDividend - Rs. - 0.500022-Sep-21
Satia Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.100022-Sep-21
SHERVANI INDUSTRIAL SYNDICATE LTDDividend - Rs. - 2.500022-Sep-21
SMS PHARMACEUTICALS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.300022-Sep-21
SREE RAYALASEEMA HI-STRENGTH HYPO LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.000022-Sep-21
STEEL STRIPS WHEELS LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000022-Sep-21
SUNTECK REALTY LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500022-Sep-21
SVP GLOBAL VENTURES LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.030022-Sep-21
TRISHAKTI ELECTRONICS & INDUSTRIES LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.500022-Sep-21
TYCHE INDUSTRIES LTDDividend - Rs. - 1.000022-Sep-21
UCAL FUEL SYSTEMS LTDDividend - Rs. - 2.000022-Sep-21
VERITAS (INDIA) LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.050022-Sep-21
VLS FINANCE LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500022-Sep-21
VOLTAMP TRANSFORMERS LTDDividend - Rs. - 25.000022-Sep-21
V R Films & Studios LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000022-Sep-21
Vasundhara Rasayans LtdDividend - Rs. - 1.500022-Sep-21
West Leisure Resorts LtdDividend - Rs. - 0.100022-Sep-21
Yash Pakka LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000022-Sep-21
Artemis Medicare Services LtdStock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-23-Sep-21
CarTrade Tech LtdE.G.M.23-Sep-21
D B Corp LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.000023-Sep-21
Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.100023-Sep-21
GOCL Corporation LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000023-Sep-21
JINDAL WORLDWIDE LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.150023-Sep-21
Mangalam Organics LimitedFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500023-Sep-21
MASTEK LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 9.000023-Sep-21
Meera Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.700023-Sep-21
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM CO.LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000023-Sep-21
Sportking India LtdBonus issue 3:123-Sep-21
VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTDDividend - Rs. - 1.500023-Sep-21
K.P.R. Mill LimitedStock Split From Rs.5/- to Rs.1/-24-Sep-21
POLYPLEX CORPORATION LTDFinal Dividend - Rs. - 17.000024-Sep-21
Rangoli Tradecomm LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.000024-Sep-21
