  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

The Maharatna pick: CLSA prefers GAIL India over ONGC; here’s why

Updated : July 07, 2020 01:56 PM IST

Gail offers better volume growth whereas legacy fields keep production growth uncertain for ONGC, CLSA said.
The unification of the transmission tariff and the possibility of inclusion of Natural Gas in GST are significant triggers for GAIL.
The Maharatna pick: CLSA prefers GAIL India over ONGC; here’s why

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE: BMC allows 'no doctor's prescription' for testing; India's COVID-19 cases over 7.10 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE: BMC allows 'no doctor's prescription' for testing; India's COVID-19 cases over 7.10 lakh

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end with gains, up nearly 1.5%; Auto, metal stocks outperform

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end with gains, up nearly 1.5%; Auto, metal stocks outperform

Indian app Trell records 1.2 crore downloads since Chinese app block

Indian app Trell records 1.2 crore downloads since Chinese app block

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement