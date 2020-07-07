Market The Maharatna pick: CLSA prefers GAIL India over ONGC; here’s why Updated : July 07, 2020 01:56 PM IST Gail offers better volume growth whereas legacy fields keep production growth uncertain for ONGC, CLSA said. The unification of the transmission tariff and the possibility of inclusion of Natural Gas in GST are significant triggers for GAIL. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply