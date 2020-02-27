Market This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year Updated : February 27, 2020 03:00 PM IST Domestic brokerage IDBI Capital favours the stock in the domestic hospitality space due to its diverse product range, improving balance sheet and reduced losses from overseas operations. The 10-year return on IHCL is more than 60 percent, but during the same period BSE Sensex has added more than 140 percent. So far this year, the return on the IHCL shares remains negative with the scrip correcting over 4.5 percent.