The decade that saw volatility trading come of age
Updated : December 31, 2019 11:20 AM IST
Among the myriad Wall Street legacies of the soon-ending 2010s has been the emergence of market volatility.
The Cboe Volatility Index — nicknamed as ‘Wall Street’s fear index,’ — is on track to end the decade at a level about a third lower than its lifetime average.
Trading volatility, or “vol” in Wall Street parlance, came of age in a big way in the ‘10s.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more