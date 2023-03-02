The Adani-Hindenburg saga: The story so far

Four Adani Group stocks, namely Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Green have seen a change of hands for 3.1 percent, 4.1 percent, 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent equity respectively in the pre-opening session today.

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its order on petitions pertaining to Adani-Hindenburg Report including on the issue of constitution of committee relating to regulatory mechanisms to protect investors.

SC Bench headed by CJI Justice DY Chandrachud to give judgment on petitions seeking primarily three reliefs -

1.

Investor protection citing massive wealth erosion

2. Probe into Corporate Governance Issues red flagged in the Hindenburg Report

3. Probe into investments into Adani by Life Insurance Corporation, subscription to FPOs at higher than market levels, loans by Public Sector Banks based on "inflated" share prices.

Ahead of the verdict, here’s a look at the key events in the Adani-Hindenburg Saga

January 24: US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released its research report on the Adani Group alleging that Adani Enterprises and other group companies were "engaged in a stock manipulation and accounting fraud over the course of decades". Hindenburg Research claimed the report to be based on research spanning over two years.

January 25: After the release of the Hindenburg report, Adani Group entities faced a sharp correction in the stock market, eroding close to Rs 1 lakh crore in market capitalisation.

January 25: Adani Group in a statement refutes the charges, saying that it is considering legal options to take "punitive action against Hindenburg. The group also reiterated that they are confident of the FPO seeing full subscription.

January 26: Hindenburg Research issues a statement saying that it stands by its report as the Adani group did not answer any of the 88 straightforward questions.

January 27: Adani Group companies extend losses after trading re-opens, taking the two-day erosion in market capitalisation to Rs 4 lakh crore. FPO on day 1 sees a subscription of 1 percent.

January 29: Adani group releases a 413-page statement, calls the Hindenburg report a "calculated attack" on India, and terms allegations as "nothing but a lie".

January 30: Hindenburg rejects the 413-page response, says fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism.

January 30: Adani gets the support of Abu Dhabi's International Holding Co which invests $400 million in FPO.

January 31: Adani Enterprises FPO is fully subscribed.

February 1: Bloomberg reported that Credit Suisse's private bank halted margin loans on Adani Bonds. The Swiss lender’s private banking arm assigned a zero lending value for notes sold by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. added the Bloomberg report quoting sources.

February 1: Reuters reported that the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has launched a probe into the $86 billion wipeout of Adani Group stocks.

February 3: Sources told CNBC-TV18 that India's largest insurance company - Life Insurance Corporation of India has not sold any shares of the Adani Group in the current share price rout

February 10: Markets regulator SEBI is “on top of” the Adani-Hindenburg matter, the Centre told the Supreme Court. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing two petitions filed by advocates Vishal Tiwari and ML Sharma.

February 14: Adani Enterprises, Adani Group's flagship company, reports net profit at Rs 740 crore for quarter three of FY23.

February 15: The Supreme Court agrees to hear a fresh plea on February 17 of a Congress leader seeking probe against the Adani Group in light of the allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research report.

February 16: The government files an affidavit in a sealed envelope only for Supreme Court judges in response to a suggestion for an expert committee in the Adani-Hindenburg case.

February 17: The Supreme Court rejects the government’s move to submit in a sealed envelope suggestions on an expert panel and said that it will appoint its own committee to look at investor protection issues in light of the wealth erosion in Adani group stocks following the Hindenburg report.

February 20: Adani Group’s market capitalisation slips below $100 billion, translating to fall of more than $135 billion since January 24. The group saw overall market capitalisation erosion of nearly $200 billion from the peak of $290 billion seen in September 2022.

February 24: The investments of Life Insurance Corporation of India, made in Adani Group companies has turned negative, finds a CNBC-TV18 analysis.

As of closing on February 22, LIC's investment value in Adani Group companies stood at Rs 33,632 crore, as per the December shareholding pattern available on the exchanges. On January 27, LIC had disclosed that the value of its investments in the Adani Group stood at Rs 56,142 crore.

February 27: The rout in Adani Group shares takes the group’s market capitalisation below Rs 7 lakh crore.

March 02: Four Adani Group stocks, namely Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Green have seen a change of hands for 3.1 percent, 4.1 percent, 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent equity respectively in the pre-opening session today.