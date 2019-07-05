Tempered expectations of Fed rate cut sink stocks globally
Updated : July 05, 2019 08:02 PM IST
Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose back above 2.0 percent after hitting their lowest levels since November 2016 on Wednesday.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144.28 points, or 0.54 percent, to 26,821.72, the S&P 500 lost 19.45 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,976.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.98 points, or 0.7 percent, to 8,113.25.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, gained 1.5 percent to $64.26 per barrel while US crude rose 0.4 percent to $57.58.
