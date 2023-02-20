Telefonica Germany partners with TCS to build its future-ready operations support systems

Present in Germany since 1991, TCS currently partners with more than 100 German corporations in their growth and transformation journeys.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said that it has been selected by Telefonica Germany as its transformation partner to build service assurance applications and processes within the Operations Support Systems (OSS) landscape.

The future-ready OSS would provide customers with a reliable, resilient, and secure network experience.

TCS will leverage methodologies such as agile, devops, continuous integration, continuous deployment, and continuous testing framework and its cloud expertise to modernise the OSS service assurance application stack using cloud-native technologies and Artificial Intelligence or Machine Learning to predict and pre-empt network faults.

This will help Telefonica Germany to execute zero-touch cloud-based operations and offer customers a more resilient network service. Also, the reimagined service assurance processes will translate into faster turnaround times and a better customer experience.

In addition, the new future-ready, simplified service assurance systems within Telefonica Germany’s OSS stack will help accelerate the launch of newer products, including new 5G-based growth areas, with near-zero downtime.

Earlier this month, the Indian IT giant received its biggest deal of the current fiscal worth $700 million — an expansion of a long-standing partnership with United Kingdom’s Phoenix Group to digitally transform their insurance business ReAssure using TCS technology BaNCS.

Shares of TCS ended 0.26 percent lower at Rs 3,492 on Monday.