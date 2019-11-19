Telecom tariff hike: Vodafone Idea surges 10%, Bharti Airtel up 4%; brokerages bullish on Airtel
Updated : November 19, 2019 09:37 AM IST
Shares of telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India rose on Tuesday after both the firms announced intent to hike mobile phone calls and data tariffs from December.
Post the tariff hike announcement, Jefferies upgraded Bharti Airtel to 'hold' from 'underperform' and raised its target price to Rs 407 per share,
Bharti Airtel rose as much as 4.6 percent to Rs 428 per share on BSE, while Vodafone Idea surged 10 percent to Rs 4.9 per share.
