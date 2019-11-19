Market
Telecom stocks rally: Vodafone Idea surges nearly 100%, Airtel jumps 20% in 3 days
Updated : November 19, 2019 01:53 PM IST
Telecom stocks Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have been on the rise since CNBC-TV18 reported on November 15 that the committee of secretaries (CoS) is mulling setting a minimum price for mobile calls and data usage.
While Airtel rose 6.5 percent on Thursday, Vodafone Idea rallied 29.7 percent during the day.
Both stocks also rose on Thursday after the firms announced intent to hike mobile call and data tariffs from December.
