Market Telecom stocks trade mixed after July subscription data; Airtel up 2.7%, Vodafone down 2.5% Updated : October 13, 2020 12:15 PM IST Telecom stocks traded mixed after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) released subscription data for July. Post the data announcement, Bharti Airtel rose as much as 2.7 percent to Rs 426.30 per share and Reliance Industries was mostly flat. Vodafone Idea or Vi, continued to report subscriber losses after losing 37 lakh users in the month.