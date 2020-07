Telecom stocks were trading lower on Tuesday with Vodafone Idea slipping the most after the Supreme Court reserved its order on the government's petition to allow the companies to make staggered payments of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The share price of Vodafone Idea plunged as much as 10 percent to Rs 8.20 apiece on the NSE. Bharti Airtel was trading 0.36 percent lower at Rs 573.70 per share at 10:18 am while Bharti Infratel fell as much as 2 percent to Rs 199.20 per share.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel sought 15 years to repay their dues to the government while Tata Teleservices has said that a seven to 10 year period should suffice for them. The next hearing has been scheduled for August 10.

During the hearing, Vodafone Idea also accepted the demand of Rs 58,000 crore as dues and initially sought a 20 year period for repayment but later revised it to 15 years.

Two days back, the company paid an additional Rs 1,000 crore to the government towards the statutory dues, taking its total payment to an aggregate Rs 7,854 crore.

The Supreme Court observed that telcos should be reasonable in seeking time. "Telcos are dragging us to a corner where we have no options. Telcos are making much more than the dues sought," it noted.