Stocks
Telecom stocks surge as govt mulls minimum price for calls, data; BSE Telecom index rallies 8%, Vodafone up 31%
Updated : November 15, 2019 03:04 PM IST
Telecom stocks saw the traction after sourced told CNBC-TV18 that the committee of secretaries (CoS) is mulling setting a minimum price for mobile calls and data.
Post the report, BSE Telecom index surged as much as 8 percent as compared to 0.8 percent or 309 points rise in BSE Sensex at 40,604.
Vodafone Idea surged as much as 13.2 percent to Rs 3.34, Bharti Airtel jumped 9 percent to Rs 395.45, and Bharti Infratel rose 8 percent to Rs 225.4 on BSE.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more