Telecom stocks surge as govt mulls minimum price for calls, data; BSE Telecom index rallies 8%, Vodafone up 31%

Telecom stocks saw the traction after CNBC-TV18 reported that the committee of secretaries (CoS) is mulling setting a minimum price for mobile calls and data.

Sources have confirmed that the committee has sought recommendations from the Department of Telecom (DoT) on setting a minimum charge for all tariffs for telecom players and also assessing the impact it will have on telecom operators.

Post the report, the BSE Telecom index surged as much as 8 percent as compared to 0.8 percent or 309 points rise in BSE Sensex at 40,604. Among stocks, Vodafone Idea surged as much as 31.8 percent to Rs 3.89, Bharti Airtel jumped 9 percent to Rs 395.45, and Bharti Infratel rose 8 percent to Rs 225.4 on BSE.

The move will be beneficial for incumbents like Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel that reported a combined loss of Rs 74,000 crore for its second quarter ended September 30, 2019 results after the Supreme Court asked telecom companies to pay Rs 92,000 crore to the government as Adjusted Gross Revenue.

"The committee has asked DoT to suggest a floor price, that has the least on consumers and at the same time ensures that voice and data volume continues to rise at the current pace," said sources.

The department will soon begin consultations for the floor price on voice and tariffs and then finalise the recommendations which will be sent to the committee of secretaries.

