Telecom stocks rally on report govt may cut license fee in Union Budget
Updated : July 04, 2019 01:55 PM IST
Telecoms minister Prasad is seeking a relief package for telcos and has sought a cut in GST rate to 12 percent from 18 percent from the government in Friday's Union Budget: report
At 1:06 PM, shares of Vodafone Idea were up 7.63 percent, Reliance Communications gained 5 percent, GTPL Hathway advanced 2.95 percent while Tejas Networks was up 2.87 percent.
