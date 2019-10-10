Market
Telecom stocks jump after Reliance Jio levies IUC; Vodafone Idea surges 18%
Updated : October 10, 2019 10:47 AM IST
Telecom stocks' shares jumped on Thursday after Reliance Jio started levying Rs 0.06 per minute for outgoing calls.
Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea’s shares were trading over 7 percent and 18 percent, respectively.
Reliance Industries shares rose 2.49 percent, while in intraday, it went up by 3 percent.
