Telecom stocks jump after Reliance Jio levies IUC; Vodafone Idea surges 18%

Telecom stocks' shares jumped on Thursday after Reliance Jio started levying a charge of Rs 0.06 per minute for outgoing calls. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea’s shares were trading over 7 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

Reliance Jio Infocomm has said that it will charge 6 paise per minute for voice calls made by its users to mobile phone networks of rival such as Airtel and Vodafone Idea in order to recover interconnect usage charge (IUC). In the last three years, Jio has paid nearly Rs 13,500 crore as net IUC charges to other operators.

According to brokerage CLSA, Reliance Jio's move will likely pressurize the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to abolish IUC by January 1, 2020. The effective discount regulation should also help the incumbents gain 4G subscribers if the regulator defers IUC elimination.

At 9:52 am, the share price of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea were trading higher by 3.78 percent and 5.98 percent respectively on the NSE. In intraday, Airtel and Vodafone’s shares surged 7.12 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

Reliance Industries shares rose 2.49 percent, while in intraday, it went up by 3 percent.

