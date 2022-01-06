Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Indus Tower shares jump; CLSA raises target prices

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea shares gained on Thursday, as telecom stocks were in focus after CLSA said it expects the sector to grow further this year. The brokerage said the sector's revenue grew 15 percent on a year-on-year basis in 2021.

Bharti Airtel shares jumped as much as 2.9 percent to Rs 720.5 apiece on BSE, after CLSA said the private sector telecom company is its top pick in the sector. The brokerage raised its target price for Bharti Airtel to Rs 910 from Rs 863.

It expects Bharti Airtel to continue to perform well going forward. The stock is trading at a 13 percent discount to five-year average valuations heading into a catalyst year, CLSA said.

Vodafone Idea shares gained as much as 4.3 percent to Rs 15.8 apiece on BSE. The brokerage raised its target price for Vi to Rs 16 from Rs 11. It also said the government's mega relief package last year averted a financial crisis at Vodafone Idea.

Stock Rating Target price Bharti Airtel Buy 910 Indus Tower Buy 360 Vodafone Idea Underperform 16 Tata Communications Outperform 1,660 Sterlite Tech Buy 363

At 1:20 pm, Bharti Airtel was up 1.8 percent, Vodafone Idea 1.3 percent, Indus Towers 2.1 percent and GTL Infra 4.6 percent. Tata Teleservices was up five percent. On the other hand, Sterlite Tech and Route Mobile were down 1.8 percent each, and Tata Communications one percent.

CLSA raised its target price for Indus Tower to Rs 360 from Rs 340.

It also raised its target price for Tata Communications to Rs 1,660 from Rs 1,570. The brokerage, however, reduced its target price for Sterlite Tech to Rs 363 from Rs 393.

Laying out its outlook for 2022, CLSA said the Indian mobile market will have three key trends:

Sector revenue to grow again after 15 percent YoY expansion in 2021

After mega package, AGR dues to likely be reviewed led by incumbents’ petitions

5G transition will commence in 2022 with cut in spectrum prices

According to CLSA, the New Year will see big events led by the auction of 5G spectrum, and a possible IPO of Jio. Reliance Jio is the telecom arm of Reliance Industries.

The telecom sector 's revenue will grow in 2022 with prepaid tariff hikes by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, and 4G mobile data penetration reaching 83 percent by FY24CL, according to CLSA.

The brokerage has factored in 20 percent tariff hikes for Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio from the second half of FY22 to FY24. It has forecast a 13 percent CAGR in the India mobile revenues to Rs 2,50,300 crore by FY24CL.