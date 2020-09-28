Market Price target: Rs 3.30 -- Goldman warns Vodafone Idea may become a penny stock again Updated : September 28, 2020 03:24 PM IST The brokerage in its report remained bullish on Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries with 12-month target price of Rs 625 and Rs 2,325 per share, respectively. Investors feel this could add pressure to Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea given that users would now port their numbers to Jio but that's not the worst-case scenario, said Goldman Sachs. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.