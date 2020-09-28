  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Price target: Rs 3.30 -- Goldman warns Vodafone Idea may become a penny stock again

Updated : September 28, 2020 03:24 PM IST

The brokerage in its report remained bullish on Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries with 12-month target price of Rs 625 and Rs 2,325 per share, respectively.
Investors feel this could add pressure to Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea given that users would now port their numbers to Jio but that's not the worst-case scenario, said Goldman Sachs. 
Price target: Rs 3.30 -- Goldman warns Vodafone Idea may become a penny stock again

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

RBI postpones Oct 1 policy as it awaits appointment of new MPC members

RBI postpones Oct 1 policy as it awaits appointment of new MPC members

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends higher, over 1.5%; IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends higher, over 1.5%; IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance top gainers

New motor vehicle rules to come into effect from October 1; here's all you need to know

New motor vehicle rules to come into effect from October 1; here's all you need to know

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement