RailTel Corp recommends dividend for FY2022-23

RailTel Corporation of India at its meeting held on 9th July, 2023 has recommended a final dividend at the rate of 10.5 percent of paid-up share capital (Rs 1.05/- per share) for the financial year 2022-23. This Final Dividend is in addition to Interim Dividend of Rs 1.50/- per share already paid by the Company for the financial year 2022-23.
RailTel was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia network, to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways. It is a "Miniratna" PSE of the Government of India. At present, RailTel's network passes through around 6,000 stations across the country, covering all major commercial centers.
The stock has gained 4 percent since the start of CY2023, but clocked 40 percent returns in the past one year. It closed the trading session on July 7 with gains of 1.6 percent.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach-Soch | The power of purpose — the strength for startups beyond passion and perseverance
Jul 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Here is an expert's take on how to maximise returns on real estate investment
Jul 8, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Market risks and triggers: Where is the Nifty headed?
Jul 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Maharashtra Local Body Election: State election body sounds bugle for BMC polls
Jul 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read