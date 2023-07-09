RailTel Corp recommends dividend for FY2022-23

RailTel Corporation of India at its meeting held on 9th July, 2023 has recommended a final dividend at the rate of 10.5 percent of paid-up share capital (Rs 1.05/- per share) for the financial year 2022-23. This Final Dividend is in addition to Interim Dividend of Rs 1.50/- per share already paid by the Company for the financial year 2022-23.

RailTel was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia network, to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways. It is a "Miniratna" PSE of the Government of India. At present, RailTel's network passes through around 6,000 stations across the country, covering all major commercial centers.

The stock has gained 4 percent since the start of CY2023, but clocked 40 percent returns in the past one year. It closed the trading session on July 7 with gains of 1.6 percent.