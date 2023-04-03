Tejas Networks wins largest order in history worth Rs 696 crore from BSNL - Shares rise

This is the single largest order that Tejas Networks has received in its history.

Tejas Networks announced that it has received an advance purchase order worth Rs 696 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the upgradation of its pan-India IP-MPLS based Access and Aggregation Network (MAAN) using its state of-the-art routers.

The company won this order while competing against top-tier global vendors in an open tender, after being technically shortlisted and upon submitting the lowest commercial bid.

As part of this contract, Tejas Networks will supply, install and commission over 13,000 of its TJ1400 series of next-generation access and aggregation routers for realising a converged multi-service packet network, being rolled out on a nationwide basis.

Speaking about the BSNL order, Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks said, “It is the single largest order we have received till date in our company. It provides us an excellent opportunity to deploy at scale, our carrier routing products and establish our world-class capabilities in the critical routing technology area.”

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

Shares of Tejas Networks are trading 3.7 percent higher at Rs 602.15.