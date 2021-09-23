Tejas Networks shares hit 5% upper circuit after order from Bharti Airtel

Shares of Tejas Networks were locked in 5 percent upper circuit after the company got an order from Bharti Airtel to enhance the latter’s optical network capacity in key metropolitan markets.

“Tejas will supply, install and support its state-of-the-art TJ1600 DWDM/OTN products for extending Airtel’s optical networks towards the edge, supporting 5G backhaul, B2B services and broadband applications,” said the company in a regulatory filing.

Also Read |

At 11:42 IST, shares of Tejas Networks were up 5 percent at Rs 414.80. The stock has snapped a five-day falling streak.

Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries.

The company’s shares have seen strong buying traction lately.

In the past one year, the stock has zoomed 485 percent while year-to-date, it gained 204 percent and in the past three months, the scrip has given 135 percent returns.