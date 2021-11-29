Tega Industries Rs 619-crore IPO opens December 1; here’s all you need to know

Tega Industries, a manufacturer of consumables for the mining industry, will open its Rs 619-crore initial public offering (IPO) for subscription between December 1-3.

The company has fixed the price band of the IPO at Rs 443-453 per equity share. The IPO is likely to fetch Rs 619.22 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The public issue is completely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,36,69,478 equity shares by an existing shareholder and promoters of the company.

At present, promoters have an 85.17 percent stake in the company, while US-based Wagner holds a 14.54 percent stake.

As part of the OFS, Wagner will offload 96.92 lakh equity shares, while two promoters Madan Mohan Mohanka and Manish Mohanka will offload 33.14 lakh equity shares and 6.63 lakh equity shares, respectively.

Bidders will be able to apply in lots in this public issue with one lot consisting of 33 company shares. One bidder can apply for a maximum of 13 lots.

The maximum investment for the public issue is capped at Rs 1,94,337, while the minimum investment is Rs 14,949. The tentative date for allotment of shares is December 8.

Shares of the Kolkata-based company, which offers solutions to international clients in the mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry, will be listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), tentatively on December 13.

Prior to the IPO this week, shares of Tega Industries were being traded at a premium of Rs 240 in the grey market on November 29, Mint reported.

Market observers believe with this price at the grey market, the shares of Tega Industries will list at around Rs 693 on the bourses, which is more than 50 per cent of its upper price band.

However, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, told Mint that IPO bidders should watch how the markets play out in the wake of the new COVID-19 variant.

“If NSE Nifty goes below 17,000 in next week session, then the public issue will become available for subscription in a bear-hit market. In that case, 100 percent OFS of the public issue might play a hurdle," Gorakshkar told Mint.