Tega Industries IPO fully subscribed on Day 1

Tega Industries' initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 619 crore was fully subscribed on Wednesday, the first day of the bidding process. Kolkata-based manufacturer of polymer-based mill liners Tega Industries' initial share sale will close for subscription on Friday, December 3. The Tega IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of equity by promoters and existing shareholders.

By 11:09 am, the Tega Industries IPO received bids for 1.1 crore shares as against the 95.7 lakh shares on offer, a subscription of 1.1 times. The retail investor category was subscribed 1.8 times and the portion reserved for non-institutional investors was five percent.

ALSO READ

Under the Tega Industries IPO , potential investors can bid for shares in a price band of Rs 443-453 in multiples of 33.

On Tuesday, Tega Industries garnered Rs 185.8 crore from 25 anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

Tega Industries has reserved 50 percent of the total shares on offer for qualified institutional investors, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and 35 percent for retail investors.

Tega Industries is a maker and distributor of specialised consumable products for the global mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solid handling industry. The company has a portfolio of more than 55 products that are used by customers across different stages of mining and mineral processing, screening, grinding and material handling.