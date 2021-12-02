Tega Industries IPO subscribed nearly 8 times so far on Day 2

Tega Industries' initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed nearly eight times so far on Thursday, the second day of the bidding process. The IPO of Tega Industries, a Kolkata-based manufacturer of polymer-based mill liners, will close for subscription on Friday, December 3. The Tega Industries IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

By 1:12 pm, the IPO received bids for 7.6 crore shares as against the 95.7 lakh shares on offer, a subscription of 7.9 times. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 4.6 times and that for retail investors 8.2 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was booked one percent.

Under the Tega Industries IPO , potential investors can bid for shares in a price band of Rs 443-453 in multiples of 33.

The company plans to mop up Rs 619 crore through the IPO.

At the end of the first day of bidding, Tega Industries IPO received bids for 4.5 crore shares as against the 95.7 lakh shares on offer, a subscription of 4.7 times.

On Tuesday, Tega Industries garnered Rs 185.8 crore from 25 anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book running lead managers.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised by December 8, and the stock is likely to list on bourses BSE and NSE on December 13.