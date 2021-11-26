Tega Industries IPO: Price band fixed at Rs 443-453 for Rs 619-crore initial share sale

Tega Industries is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) at the start of December and the company on Friday announced that it has fixed a price band of Rs 443-453 per share for its Rs 619-crore initial share sale.

Tega Industries IPO will open for subscription on December 1 and conclude on December 3.

The manufacturer of consumables for the mining industry had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India ( SEBI ) in August. The public issue will be a complete Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1,36,69,478 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each by promoters and selling shareholders, according to the preliminary papers.

Promoters Madan Mohan Mohanka and Manish Mohanka will sell up to 33,14,657 equity shares and 6,62,931 equity shares, respectively. Moreover, Tega Industries’ investor Wagner, an affiliate of the US-based private equity firm TA Associates, will also sell its entire shareholding of 96,91,890 equity shares via the OFS. The company had received funding from Wagner in 2011.

At present, promoter and promoter group hold an 85.17 percent stake in Tega Industries and Wagner owns 14.54 percent shareholding.

At the upper end of the price band, the initial public offering is expected to fetch Rs 619.22 crore.

The company has reserved up to 50 percent of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), while 15 percent is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

The Kolkata-based Tega Industries offers comprehensive solutions to marquee global clients in the mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry, through its wide product portfolio.

Axis Capital and JM Financial are the merchant bankers to the public issue. The shares of the company will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

(With PTI inputs)