Tega Industries IPO opens; should you subscribe?

On Tuesday, Tega Industries garnered Rs 185.8 crore from 25 anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

Should you subscribe to the Tega Industries IPO? Here's what brokerages say:

Religare Broking

The brokerage believes Tega Industries is well placed across the value chain of mineral processing as it provides a wide range of products and solutions critical at different stages of mineral processing. It is positive on Tega's leadership position, strong R&D, track record of developing innovative product portfolio and marquee global customers.

The company’s strong performance on the financial front is expected to continue going forward, said Religare Broking, which has a positive view on Tega from a long-term perspective.

Due to the pandemic, the overall market for global crushing, screening and mineral processing equipment has witnessed a decline in demand, after growing at a CAGR of around seven percent till 2019. Going forward, the industry is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.3 percent, driven by demand for metals and minerals such as iron ore and copper, the brokerage said.

Choice Broking

The brokerage recommends subscribing to the Tega Industries IPO, and is positive on the company's strong fundamentals. At the upper end of the price band, the issue is priced at a price-to-earnings ratio of 22 times on FY21 EPS, according to Choice.

Tega Industries is a leading producer of specialised and critical-to-operate products with high barriers to replacement or substitution, it said.

BP Wealth

The brokerage has a 'subscribe' rating on the Tega Industries IPO for the long term.

Tega has set a benchmark in the global mill liner industry, and experienced consistent growth with operational efficiency and high repeat business. The coronavirus pandemic has had a limited impact on the company's business as it faced only limited logistical issues, according to BP wealth.

"Globally, miners are required to process more ore to get the desired throughput, which will boost the demand for mineral processing equipment. This is highly favorable for Tega’s business. At the upper end of the price band, the stock is valued at 22 times its FY21 earnings (based on post-issue equity)," it said.

Investmentz

The brokerage recommends subscribing to the Tega Industries IPO for the long term.

Tega has a diverse product portfolio, and has grown through organic and inorganic acquisitions in the past. It has reasonable profit margins and improving financials. At the upper end of the price band, Tega is asking 22.1 times its FY21 EPS, according to Investmentz.