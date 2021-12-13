Tega Industries shares to list on BSE, NSE today: What GMP suggests ahead of listing

Tega Industries shares are set to make their market debut on Monday. Ahead of the listing day, Kolkata-based Tega Industries -- a specialty mining and metals company -- commanded a premium in the grey market, an unofficial market for unlisted securities. Dealers said Tega Industries' grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 300 on Monday.

Tega Industries' GMP had risen to as high as Rs 410 during the IPO, according to IPO Watch.

Tega's listing comes days after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company’s shares made a weak debut, listing at a discount of around six percent. However, Star Health shares soon recovered losses, rising to as high as Rs 940 apiece each on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Friday, a premium of 4.4 percent over the issue price.

Most IPOs in the recent past have received a robust response from investors.

Tega Industries' IPO, which was open for bidding from December 1 to December 3, saw an overall subscription of 117 times, receiving bids for 112 crore shares against the 95 lakh shares on offer. Tega Industries shares were available for bidding in the price band of Rs 443-453 apiece under the IPO.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 25 times, and the categories of non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers were booked 405 times and 62 times respectively.

The company is a manufacturer and distributor of specialised critical-to-operate consumables. Its portfolio contains more than 55 products targeted at consumers across different stages of mining and mineral processing.