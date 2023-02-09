Techno Electric gains on selling wind energy assets in Tamil Nadu

The Kolkata-headquartered company has sold 37.50 MW of wind power assets out of the 111.90 MW situated in Tamil Nadu for around Rs 158.93 crore, the filing stated without revealing the name of the buyer.

Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd shares jumped more than 3 percent on Thursday after the company announced the sale of 37.5 MW of its wind power assets for Rs 158.93 crore.

The company in a filing to the stock exchanges stated that the disposal of wind assets is part of its strategy to exit the wind energy business and focus on future growth plans as well as expand its international business.

Techno Electric has entered into MoUs for the sale of another 71.40 MW of wind power energy. The company installed 111.90 MW wind power assets in 2011.

The company is pursuing growth in the core EPC businesses while divesting long-term assets and exiting non-core businesses, it stated.

Techno Electric and Engineeringb is a leading EPC company in the power sector. It provides engineering, procurement and construction services in all the three segments of generation, transmission and distribution. It is involved in setting up a major portion of the National Grid.

Shares of the company were trading 3.67 percent higher at Rs 373.30 on BSE at 12.31 PM on Thursday. The stock has gained over 30 percent in the past three months and nearly 50 percent in the last one year.

