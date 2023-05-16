This analyst explains why he recommends a buy call on AU Small Finance Bank and Cholamandalam Finance

Jay Thakkar, Head of Alternate Research at Sharekhan and a technical analyst, shares his insights on crucial stocks for Tuesday's trading during an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Thakkar's first pick is AU Small Finance Bank, which has shown a positive breakout and momentum build-up after its results. Thakkar suggests buying the stock with a stop loss at Rs 710 and a target of Rs 765-780. The stock is up more than 6 percent in the past month.

His second recommendation is Cholamandalam Finance, which has also experienced a breakout from consolidation and has been trending higher. Thakkar advises placing a stop-loss at Rs 990 and targeting Rs 1,060-1,080 when buying Chola Finance. Shares have gained more than 21 percent in the last month.

Thakkar reported that the Nifty has experienced a significant breakout, reaching levels of 18,400 after a fresh breakout at 18,300. While the Nifty did not close above these levels, Thakkar emphasised that 18,300 will act as crucial support in the near term.

On the daily charts, there has been some profit booking at around 18,400. However, Thakkar believes that if the Nifty can sustain above 18,300, the next target would be 18,500 — the last resistance before the all-time highs. Once the Nifty crosses 18,500, it is likely to reach all-time high levels.

Additionally, Thakkar noted that the Nifty Bank has been outperforming the Nifty in the near term. The Nifty Bank has been trading well above 44,000 and has sustained those levels. If the Nifty Bank can maintain this for one or two consecutive trading sessions, the next target would be 45,600.