This analyst explains why he recommends a buy call on AU Small Finance Bank and Cholamandalam Finance

By CNBC-TV18 May 16, 2023 2:26:07 PM IST (Published)

Jay Thakkar, Head of Alternate Research at Sharekhan and a technical analyst, shares his insights on crucial stocks for Tuesday's trading during an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Jay Thakkar, Head of Alternate Research at Sharekhan and a technical analyst, provided his latest analysis and commentary on the factors influencing the market movement.

Thakkar also gave his opinion on the crucial stocks for Tuesday's trading during an interview with CNBC-TV18.
Thakkar's first pick is AU Small Finance Bank, which has shown a positive breakout and momentum build-up after its results. Thakkar suggests buying the stock with a stop loss at Rs 710 and a target of Rs 765-780. The stock is up more than 6 percent in the past month.
