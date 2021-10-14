Technical stock picks: Analysts' top short-term bets now

Vinati Organics:

The stock appears to be in an uptrend with momentum indicators MACD and RSI suggesting further upside. Buying is recommended above Rs 2,120 for a target of Rs 2,280 with a stop loss at Rs 2,035. (Analyst: Ashis Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)

Jubilant FoodWorks: The stock has broken out of a swing high on a closing basis, suggesting further upside. One can buy Jubilant FoodWorks shares for a target of Rs 4,500 with a stop loss at Rs 4,100. (Analyst: Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities)

Apollo Tyres: The stock has formed a flag pattern, reversing course from support at the 200-day moving average. One can buy Apollo Tyres shares above Rs 245 for a target of Rs 325 with a stop loss at Rs 198. (Analyst: Ashis Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)

JSPL: The stock appears to be in a consolidation phase holding above crucial support at Rs 410/405. It is outperforming the metals and mining space. Shares can be bought for a target of Rs 440 with a stop loss at Rs 410. (Analyst: Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities)