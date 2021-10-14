Technical stock picks: Analysts' top short-term bets now

Vinati Organics:
The stock appears to be in an uptrend with momentum indicators MACD and RSI suggesting further upside. Buying is recommended above Rs 2,120 for a target of Rs 2,280 with a stop loss at Rs 2,035. (Analyst: Ashis Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)
Jubilant FoodWorks: The stock has broken out of a swing high on a closing basis, suggesting further upside. One can buy Jubilant FoodWorks shares for a target of Rs 4,500 with a stop loss at Rs 4,100. (Analyst: Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities)
Apollo Tyres: The stock has formed a flag pattern, reversing course from support at the 200-day moving average. One can buy Apollo Tyres shares above Rs 245 for a target of Rs 325 with a stop loss at Rs 198. (Analyst: Ashis Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)
JSPL: The stock appears to be in a consolidation phase holding above crucial support at Rs 410/405. It is outperforming the metals and mining space. Shares can be bought for a target of Rs 440 with a stop loss at Rs 410. (Analyst: Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities)
Asian Paints: The stock has formed a channel on the daily charts, trading near support at the channel line. Technical indicators are suggesting that the momentum is likely to continue going forward. Buying is recommended above Rs 3,310 for a target of Rs 3,500 with a stop loss at Rs 3,170. (Analyst: Ashis Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)