Technical stock picks: Aditya Birla Fashion, Grasim, Lupin and other stocks analysts recommend now

: The stock has seen a sharp reversal following a significant correction. It appears to have strong buying support near the daily lower Bollinger band along with strong volumes. The daily and weekly momentum indicators are in favour of the bulls, suggesting a significant bounce. One can buy Lupin shares for a target of Rs 980-1,020 with a stop loss at Rs 900. (Analyst: Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas)

Tech Mahindra: The stock hit the Rs 1,475 level recently, and looks headed towards Rs 1,445. Selling Tech Mahindra shares is advised for a target price of Rs 1,445 with a stop loss at Rs 1,575. (Analyst: Manish Hathiramani, Deen Dayal Investments)

Grasim: After some consolidation, the stock has found support near the 20-day moving average and a rising trendline on the daily chart. It has formed a bullish outside bar and begun the next leg up. Grasim shares can be purchased for a target price of Rs 1,850-1,900 with a stop loss at Rs 1,700. (Analyst: Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas)

Infosys: The stock triggered its swing low of Rs 1,662 recently. If it breaks the Rs 1,660 level, more weakness towards Rs 1,625 is expected. Selling the stock is recommended for a target of Rs 1,625 with a stop loss at Rs 1,725. (Analyst: Manish Hathiramani, Deen Dayal Investments)