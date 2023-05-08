Technical picks: 4 stocks that can rally up to 18% in next 3-4 weeks

Based on the technical factors, the brokerage has suggested four stocks – Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, NOCIL, Astral, and TVS Motor Company – that investors can look to buy and hold for the next three to four weeks

On the weekly chart, the Nifty 50 index has formed a 'shooting star' candlestick pattern, indicating potential short term profit booking on the index, said domestic brokerage house Axis Securities in a research note.

The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 18150 level it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 18300- 18500 levels.

For the week, the brokerage expects Nifty to trade in the range of 18500-17600 with a mixed bias. However if the index breaks below 18000 level it would witness selling which would take the index towards 17850-17600.

On the weekly chart of Bank Nifty, the index has formed a 'Dark cover cloud (DCC)' candlestick pattern, indicating potential short term profit booking on the index.

The chart pattern suggests that if Bank Nifty crosses and sustains above 42800 level it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 5 May, 2023, which would lead the index towards 43000-43200 levels.

For the week, the brokerage expects Bank Nifty to trade in the range of 43200-42000 with a mixed bias. However if index breaks below 42500 level it would witness selling which would take the index towards 42300- 42000.

Axis Securities' weekly top 4 tech picks:

Based on the technical factors, the brokerage has suggested four stocks – Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, NOCIL, Astral, and TVS Motor Company – that investors can look to buy and hold for the next three to four weeks.

1) Cholamandalam Financial Holdings: Cholamandalam Financial Holdings on the weekly chart has decisively broken out above the 'Falling Channel' pattern at Rs 650 level with strong bullish candle indicating positive bias. The brokerage has given a buying range between Rs 685-673. The above analysis indicates an upside of Rs 768-785 (13–16 percent) levels with a stop loss at Rs 635. Holding period is 3 to 4 weeks.

2) NOCIL: NOCIL on the weekly chart has decisively broken out above the 'Falling Channel' pattern at Rs 215 level with strong bullish candle indicating reversal of trend. The brokerage has given a buying range between Rs 230-226. The above analysis indicates an upside of Rs 260-268 (14–18 percent) levels with a stop loss at Rs 212. Holding period is 3 to 4 weeks.

3) Astral: Astral on the weekly chart has decisively broken out above the medium term 'Falling Channel' at Rs 1,450 with bullish gap indicating an uptrend. The brokerage has given a buying range between Rs 1500-1472. The above analysis indicates an upside of Rs 1600-1650 (8–11 percent) levels. Stop loss can be put at Rs 1,430. Holding period is 3 to 4 weeks.

4) TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor on the weekly chart has decisively broken out above the medium term 'Consolidation Zone' between Rs 1180-960 with strong bullish candle indicating a range bound breakout. The brokerage has given a buying range between Rs 1205-1181. Stop loss can be kept at Rs 1,135. The above analysis indicates an upside of Rs 1310-1355 (10–14 percent) levels. Holding period is 3 to 4 weeks.