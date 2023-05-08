Technical picks: 4 stocks that can rally up to 18% in next 3-4 weeks

3 Min(s) Read
Based on the technical factors, the brokerage has suggested four stocks – Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, NOCIL, Astral, and TVS Motor Company – that investors can look to buy and hold for the next three to four weeks
On the weekly chart, the Nifty 50 index has formed a 'shooting star' candlestick pattern, indicating potential short term profit booking on the index, said domestic brokerage house Axis Securities in a research note.
The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 18150 level it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 18300- 18500 levels.
For the week, the brokerage expects Nifty to trade in the range of 18500-17600 with a mixed bias. However if the index breaks below 18000 level it would witness selling which would take the index towards 17850-17600.