Technical Picks: Cipla, JB Chemicals & Pharma, Aarti and other stocks analysts are betting on

Bharat Forge: The stock is forming higher bottoms on the daily chart, and making a symmetrical triangle pattern, which indicates bullish consolidation. Buying is recommended in Bharat Forge for a target price of Rs 780 with a stop loss at Rs 740. (Analyst: Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities)
HDFC Bank: The stock has been in an uptrend and given a major breakout above the Rs 1,600 level. Indicators MACD and RSI are suggesting the momentum in HDFC Bank shares to continue. Buying is recommended above Rs 1,605 for a target of Rs 1,720 with a stop loss at Rs 1,520. (Analyst: Ashis Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)
Hindustan Petroleum: The stock has formed an inverted head-and-shoulder pattern and is expected to continue its bullish movement. It has taken support at the 200-day moving average line. Traders can buy above Rs 276 for a target of Rs 300 with a stop loss at Rs 244. (Analyst: Ashis Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)
Tata Chemicals: The stock has surpassed its last record high, registered in April. The move is backed by good volumes. Buying is recommended for a target of Rs 920 with a stop loss at Rs 790. (Analyst: Manish Hathiramani, Deen Dayal Investments)
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals: The stock has reversed from near its support level of a 100-day moving average. A breakout of the cup-and-handle formation is observed above the Rs 1,800 mark. Buying above Rs 1,840 is recommended for a target of Rs 2,050 with a stop loss at Rs 1,695. (Analyst: Ashis Biswas, CapitalVia Global Research)
Cipla: The stock has taken good support at the Rs 880 level in the recent correction, and bounced back. It is trading above short-term resistance at Rs 900 and can rise further to Rs 990 after crossing the Rs 960 level. Traders can buy for a target price of Rs 960 with a stop loss at Rs 870. (Analyst: Manish Hathiramani, Deen Dayal Investments)
Aarti Industries: The stock appears to be forming a corrective pattern with a lower top and a lower bottom, having rallied to the Rs 987 odd mark from Rs 840. It has completed correction at the Rs 880 level. Traders can buy Aarti Industries shares for a target of Rs 990 with a stop loss at Rs 900. (Analyst: Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities)
