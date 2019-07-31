#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Tech pulls Wall Street lower on Trump trade warning

Updated : July 31, 2019 06:21 AM IST

The three major US stock indexes concluded the session in the red, pressured by technology and consumer discretionary stocks.
As trade talks between the world's two biggest economies continued in Shanghai on Tuesday, Trump warned China against trying to wait out his first term in office to finalise a deal.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.33 points, or 0.09 percent, to 27,198.02, the S&P 500 lost 7.79 points, or 0.26 percent, to 3,013.18he Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.72 points, or 0.24 percent, to 8,273.61.
Tech pulls Wall Street lower on Trump trade warning
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tech Mahindra signed deals worth $475 million in Q1, says CEO Gurnani

Tech Mahindra signed deals worth $475 million in Q1, says CEO Gurnani

UPL Q1FY20 earnings: Arysta’s numbers likely to boost June quarter results

UPL Q1FY20 earnings: Arysta’s numbers likely to boost June quarter results

Indian Oil Corp Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

Indian Oil Corp Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV