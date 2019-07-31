Tech pulls Wall Street lower on Trump trade warning
Updated : July 31, 2019 06:21 AM IST
The three major US stock indexes concluded the session in the red, pressured by technology and consumer discretionary stocks.
As trade talks between the world's two biggest economies continued in Shanghai on Tuesday, Trump warned China against trying to wait out his first term in office to finalise a deal.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.33 points, or 0.09 percent, to 27,198.02, the S&P 500 lost 7.79 points, or 0.26 percent, to 3,013.18he Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.72 points, or 0.24 percent, to 8,273.61.
