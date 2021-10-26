Tech Mahindra shares hit 52-week high after Q2 earnings; what brokerages say

Tech Mahindra's shares were in focus on Tuesday, a day after the IT major posted its financial results for the July-September period. The Tech Mahindra stock jumped as much as 6.9 percent to a 52-week high in early deals.

At 9:35 am, Tech Mahindra shares traded 6.7 percent higher at Rs 1,626.7 on the BSE, having risen to a 52-week high of Rs 1,629.4 earlier in the day. The headline Sensex index was up 0.6 percent and the BSE IT index up 1.3 percent.

After market hours on Monday, Tech Mahindra posted a 1.1 percent sequential decline in net profit to Rs 1,338.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30. Its revenue, however, grew 6.7 percent to Rs 10,881.3 crore.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had expected the company to report a net profit of Rs 1,357 crore over revenue of Rs 10,660 crore.

Citi and CLSA raised their target prices on Tech Mahindra after the release of the IT company's Q2 numbers.

Here's what brokerages say:

Citi

The brokerage raised Tech Mahindra's FY22-24 earnings per share estimates by 2-3 percent, and said the IT company looks well placed in FY23. Tech Mahindra remains one of Citi's top picks in the sector. The brokerage maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,765, raised from Rs 1,655 earlier.

CLSA

The company's Q2 performance was well-rounded, carrying forward momentum from the previous quarter. CLSA raised its FY22 and FY23 EPS estimates for Tech Mahindra by 1.4 percent and 1.9 percent respectively. The risk-reward ratio is favourable in Tech Mahindra despite a 35 percent rally in the past three months, CLSA said. The brokerage retained an 'outperform' rating on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1,720, higher than the previous 1,600.

Goldman Sachs

The brokerage said Tech Mahindra's Q2 performance was in line with estimates. Revenue growth looks strong for the company, as a function of pent-up demand, but not sustainable, according to Goldman Sachs, which maintained a 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,447.

Morgan Stanley

The brokerage maintained an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,900. The company's deal win momentum looks good and a resilient margin in the second half of the financial year will likely help its earnings, according to Morgan Stanley. Improvement in capital allocation should drive further rerating for Tech Mahindra, according to the brokerage.