Tech Mahindra rallies over 5% post Q1 earnings; brokerages raise target price

Updated : July 28, 2020 10:23 AM IST

Shares of Tech Mahindra rallied over 5 percent in early morning deals on Tuesday after the IT major reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
Tech Mahindra's revenue in dollar terms fell 6.7 percent to $1,207.5 million from $1,294.6 million, on a sequential basis.
Tech Mahindra's net profit came in higher than CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs736 crore.
