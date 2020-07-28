Market Tech Mahindra rallies over 5% post Q1 earnings; brokerages raise target price Updated : July 28, 2020 10:23 AM IST Shares of Tech Mahindra rallied over 5 percent in early morning deals on Tuesday after the IT major reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Tech Mahindra's revenue in dollar terms fell 6.7 percent to $1,207.5 million from $1,294.6 million, on a sequential basis. Tech Mahindra's net profit came in higher than CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs736 crore. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply