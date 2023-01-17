Tech Mahindra, IDFC, TVS Motor and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on Tuesday.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Tech Mahindra for a target of Rs 1,070-1,075 with a stop loss at Rs 1,020 and
Buy IDFC Ltd for a target of Rs 92 with a stop loss at Rs 86
Sell Axis Bank for a target of Rs 890 with a stop loss at Rs 924.50
Sell Crompton for a target of Rs 315 with a stop loss at Rs 336
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Colgate with a stop loss at Rs 1,470
Buy REC with a stop loss at Rs 128
Sell TVS Motor with a stop loss at Rs 1,010
Buy Hindustan Copper Ltd with a stop loss at Rs 120